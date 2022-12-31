Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Sony Michel. The Bolts also elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

A team captain and four-time Pro Bowl selection, Bosa has played in 82 career games and made 77 starts for the Bolts, totaling 59.5 sacks, 298 tackles (218 solo), 133 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and three recoveries. He led the NFL in 2021 with seven strip-sacks and registered his fifth career season with 20 or more quarterback hits. One of the league's most dangerous pass rushers, Bosa was the consensus 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and set an NFL record for the most sacks (19.0) by a player in the first 20 games of a career.

Moa appeared in four games last year and made a start with the New York Giants, recording three tackles (one solo). He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2020, signing initially with Minnesota and spending time that season also with Atlanta. In five seasons (2015-19) with the Broncos, Moa saw action in 48 games and totaled 93 tackles (52 solo), 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition as a sophomore and was named a second-team selection following the 2017 and 2019 seasons. Moa will wear No. 50 for the Chargers.

Rountree has played in 14 career games for Los Angeles after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has recorded a touchdown and 87 yards on 36 rushing attempts (2.4 avg.) and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.). Rountree finished his career as the most productive running back in Missouri Tigers history, posted 40 touchdowns and 3,720 yards on the ground — both ranking No. 1 in school annals among rushers — while his 14 career 100-yard rushing performances is also a program record by a running back.