Los Angeles Chargers Activate Running Back Joshua Kelley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Joshua Kelley from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. The team also signed tackle Foster Sarell to the active roster and elevated safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In corresponding moves, Los Angeles waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and running back Larry Rountree III.

A fourth-round selection (112th overall) of the Bolts in 2020, Kelley has totaled 560 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 30 career games. He's added 35 catches for 242 yards (6.9 avg.) for Los Angeles. Kelley averaged 4.5 yards per carry in six games this season, totaling 104 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for UCLA after transferring from UC Davis, earning first-team All-Pacific-12 honors from The Associated Press and recognition as the team's Most Valuable Player following both seasons with the Bruins.

Sarell saw his first NFL action in three games for the Bolts this year, including his first career start on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. He spent most of the 2021 season with the Bolts after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore. Sarell played four seasons (2017-20) at Stanford, starting 17-of-34 career games along the offensive front, seeing most of his action at right tackle. He earned honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition in 2019.