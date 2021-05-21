LaDainian Tomlinson, Rashawn Slater Teaming Up to Cook for a Mission

Chargers owner Susie Spanos is bringing together some special guests -- both inside and outside the organization -- for a virtual cooking fundraiser next Thursday, May 27.
The event, presented by Melissa's Produce, will support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Facility in Inglewood. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and head coach Brandon Staley are all scheduled to make appearances, as is Celebrity Chef Jet Tila.
"Midnight Mission has been in Los Angeles for over 100 years," Spanos said, "and they have a program there, HomeLight, where they give women off the streets, they get them housing; they get them jobs; they get their kids with them; and they get them back into society. So, it's a program that I really think is important for Los Angeles, for the county, for our country to give people a hand up, not a hand-out. They really do such a superb job."
Click here to register. The deadline is May 21 at midnight. If you are unable to attend, but would still like to donate to the Chargers Impact Fund, click here.
Watch the CBS Los Angeles feature below.