Keenan Allen 'Slays' Steelers with Eye-Popping Performance

"Crazy," Mike Williams added while shaking his head in disbelief. "It's crazy what he can do. All game he's just telling me, 'I'm killing them! I'm killing them, and they know it!' We all knew he was doing his thing out there today. He knows how to run a route like no one else."

Allen arrived at Heinz Field with an inkling he was about to put on a show.

He certainly did from the get-go, catching five passes for 55 yards over the first 15 minutes of the game.

"I was feeling a little comfortable (early)," Allen said with a wry smile when asked about his big day. "(It was) getting in tune with the game plan. Knowing what they were going to give us and then just me and Phil being on the same page."

His touchdown was also a memorable one as a pair of Steelers defensive backs collided into each other as the ball arrived, popping it into the air where KA13 ran under it for the score. A successful two-point conversion to Antonio Gates followed to make it a one-score game, cutting the Steelers lead to 23-15.

"Oh man, when he threw it, I'm like, 'Oh, Joe (Haden) made a play,'" Allen explained. "And then he got hit, I'm like, 'Oh I can make a play!' I was able to bring it down. I haven't (ever had a play like that)."