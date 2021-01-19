Quarterback Justin Herbert Named PFWA 2020 Rookie of the Year

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named 2020 Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Tuesday, while linebacker Kenneth Murray was selected to the All-Rookie team.
In 57 seasons, Herbert is the first Chargers player to ever receive PFWA Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, he and teammate Keenan Allen (2013) are the only two Chargers to have ever won PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in 15 starts. He set the all-time rookie record for passing touchdowns, total touchdowns (36) and completions (396), and came \38 yards shy of Andrew Luck's single-season rookie passing record.
Murray started all 16 games for Los Angeles, playing 93 percent of the defensive snaps. He led the team with 107 total tackles, the most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. Fellow first-round linebackers Patrick Queen (BAL) and Isaiah Simmons (ARI) joined Murray on the All-Rookie team.
Washington defensive end Chase Young received PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
