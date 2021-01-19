Quarterback Justin Herbert Named PFWA 2020 Rookie of the Year

ABOUT THE PFWA: In its 57th season in 2020, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. Bob Glauber, the national football columnist for Newsday, is the organization's president for the 2018-20 seasons and the organization's 29th president. Lindsay Jones (The Athletic) is the PFWA's first vice-president, Dan Pompei (The Athletic) is the PFWA's second vice-president and Mike Sando (The Athletic) is the PFWA secretary-treasurer. At-large members include Jeff Legwold (ESPN.com), Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk.com), Jenny Vrentas (Sports Illustrated) and Mike Jones (USA Today). Follow the PFWA at ProFootballWriters.org and on Twitter at @PFWAwriters.