Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.

One of the NFL's top quarterbacks since being selected with the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has set numerous league and team records in his young career. No player in NFL history has more completions (1,316), passing yards (14,089), combined touchdowns (102) or 300-yard games (22) over the first three seasons of a career. Herbert's 94 passing touchdowns are the second-most ever in a player's first three years. He is the only player in history to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons and is one of just two players to begin a career with three consecutive seasons of 25-plus touchdown passes.

Herbert, who led the Chargers to a playoff appearance this past season, set franchise records with 38 passing touchdowns and 5,014 passing yards in 2021, en route to being named the AFC starter for the 2022 Pro Bowl and earning Offensive Most Valuable Player recognition in the game.

The Eugene, Ore., native was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year after setting all-time rookie records in 2020 for completions (396), passing touchdowns (31), combined scores (36) and 300-yard performances (eight). At 22 years, 299 days old, Herbert was the youngest player in history to throw 30 touchdowns in a single season.