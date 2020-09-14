Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said Following the Bolts' Win

Sep 13, 2020 at 07:50 PM
091320_BurrowSaid_CMS

Here's what Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow had to say following the Los Angeles Chargers' 16-13 win in Week 1.

Do you think the officials could or should have called off-setting penalties on your pass that would have scored the go-ahead touchdown near the end of the game instead of the offensive pass interference since A.J. Green appeared to be being held before the push-off?

"I don't know. It was a bang-bang play. At the end of the day, I made too many mistakes to win the game and we just didn't make enough plays to win the game. So, whether that call goes our way or not, a lot of calls are going to go in a lot of different ways throughout the game. I missed A.J. on a deep ball and John (Ross III) on a deep ball (in the end zone earlier) and then I threw the interception — that just can't happen."

Your teammates said your confidence in the huddle was as they expected; do you feel you were going to go down on that last drive and win the game as you expected in your mind the whole time?

"Yeah, we weren't playing very well on offense, but we started to get a little rhythm there in the two-minute drill, and I felt like we were going to go down there and win the game. And if we didn't win, (that) we were going to score some points and go into overtime. But things didn't fall our way, like I said. We just made too many mistakes."

There are certainly some plays you'd like to have back. How would you assess your individual performance today not having seen the film?

"'D.' I can't miss that throw to A.J. (in the end zone). A high schooler can make that throw. And I can't throw the ball right to Melvin Ingram when we're in scoring range, so it was a tough way to lose."

Did you see Ingram as you threw the interception?

"Yeah, I saw him. It was just a bad shovel (pass)."

You were getting hit relatively consistently in the first half and it seemed to level off in the second half. What did you guys do to change that adjustment-wise?

"The offensive line really stepped up. In that second half, they played really, really well and gave me time back there and gave Joe (Mixon) some running lanes, so I was really happy with the way they bounced back in the second half."

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said you audibled your touchdown run. What happened, and what did you see that led to that call? How did it feel to score your first NFL touchdown?

"You know, it felt good at the time. (It) doesn't matter now, but we were in (an) empty (formation and) they didn't put anybody in the box, so we just went to (a) quarterback draw and ended up scoring, but I'm not too worried about that."

Your last drive of the game was also your longest. What were you guys doing well to get in that position to possibly score and win?

"We just got them on their heels a little bit. We got in a good rhythm ... I got in a good rhythm with my guys a little bit — it was the first rhythm I felt all day, and we started moving the ball pretty well. Unfortunately, it was too little too late."

What's going through your head when you saw the field goal unit come on the field at the end of the game?

"I'm obviously upset we didn't score a touchdown. I thought we played well enough on that particular drive to put it in the end zone and then they made (the officials) the call. I'm not sure what happened on the kick, but it doesn't matter what happened on the kick. We should have put them away a lot of times before that. I shouldn't have missed the throw to A.J. and thrown the interception. A lot of different plays affected the game."

Do you wish you had a chance to have done for it yourself on fourth down?

"I think we've got to kick that with six seconds left. That's not enough time to get a play off really, so we've got to kick that one."

Did you see yourself gaining confidence or more awareness as the game went on with the conversations you were having with the coaching staff on the sidelines?

"Yeah. You know, it was good on the sideline. We were struggling a little bit, so everyone was a little frustrated, but they were positive conversations and there was never any negativity."

Odds makers would have likely loss money wagering on how you would score your first touchdown and unfortunately make your first turnover. It was kind of a weird game, wasn't it?

 "Yeah, in a lot of different (ways) ... Football is played a lot of different ways, and there's a lot of different ways to make plays. We just didn't make enough of them today."

You said you wanted to get it and you did today, especially in the first half. How difficult is it to go up against that Chargers pass rush?

"Joey (Bosa) and Melvin (Ingram III), like I said before, are two of the best in the world at what they do. That's why they get paid a lot of money to sack guys like me, and they lived up to it today."

Did you talk to Bosa on the field after any of those plays where he put you down on the ground?

 "We talked after the game (and he) was just like old Joey. It was fun to play against him for sure. Not a very fun ending though."

How confident are you that this team can bounce back in just a few days before you take on Cleveland with what you saw today?

"I'm confident in our guys. (I) always have been. We have no choice. We play in four days, so we're going to have to get healthy, get our bodies right and get ready to go."

Do you have any plans for the ball with which you scored your first NFL touchdown?

"No, I'm not really thinking about that right now. Probably give it to my mom or something."

Did you feel the impact of not having a preseason?

"No, I don't think so. That's kind of what I'm used to. In college there's no preseason — you just have scrimmages — so I don't really know what a preseason looks like."

When the final timeout was taken with 6:22 to go, did any communication difficulties arise as the game progressed when it's a tight game in the fourth quarter?

"I can't really remember why, when we took that time out. Obviously, you'd like to have a timeout or two (available) in the two-minute drill, but I think we executed pretty well."

You took a timeout at third-and-two with a triple-tight end formation, then came out of the timeout with three wide receivers and went deep to A.J. Green. Did you see anything in particular in the Chargers' defense that made you want to take a shot down the field?

"Zac called the timeout. It was just a bad look for the play that we were in, so we (reloaded) and he made a great call. I've got to finish that play. (If) I finish that play, we win the game. It's pretty simple."

Did you talk to John Ross about the deep ball that was missed in the end zone that likely would have been a touchdown? It didn't look overthrown ...

"No not really. The way I see it, I overthrew him. I've got to put it on his chest. I'll watch the film and see what happened, but I've got to make a better throw."

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Week 1 Victory

Check out some photos of the Chargers celebrating their season opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

3LAC2331
1 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2290
2 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2326
3 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2302
4 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2368
5 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2344
6 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2347
7 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2330
8 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2297
9 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2307
10 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2318
11 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2362
12 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1421
13 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1417
14 / 14
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Game Recap: Chargers Beat Bengals, 16-13
news

Game Recap: Chargers Beat Bengals, 16-13

The Chargers start the season 1-0.
Inactives: Chargers at Bengals
news

Inactives: Chargers at Bengals

Bryan Bulaga and Mike Williams are active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray 'Poised' and Ready for NFL Debut
news

Linebacker Kenneth Murray 'Poised' and Ready for NFL Debut

The Chargers first-round pick is set to start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bond Between the Bradleys and Burrows
news

The Bond Between the Bradleys and Burrows

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Bengals QB Joe Burrow's dad, Jim, previously coached together at North Dakota St. 
Chargers – Bengals Game Preview
news

Chargers – Bengals Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into the 2020 season opener.
10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback
news

10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

The Chargers will have a new starting signal caller this Sunday for the first time in 224 games.
How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals
news

How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals on September 13, 2020.
Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season
news

Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

The CPN will feature five podcasts, including the return of "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Five Best Plays of the Chargers' 2019 Season

Relive the Chargers' top plays of the 2019 season
By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09
news

By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09

Numbers you need to know from this duo and other Charges players who set personal bests and went into the record books in Week 17.
Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs
news

Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs

Highlights from the game include Mike Williams eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and Keenan Allen setting a Chargers single-season reception record.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
A tour of Sofi Stadium with iHeart Media on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Inglewood, CA
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising