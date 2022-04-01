Chargers Announce 2022 Offseason Program Dates

On Friday, the NFL announced the offseason program dates for all 32 clubs.
Here's when the Bolts begin their workouts and what to expect in each phase, per the NFL.
PHASE I: Begins April 18 (voluntary)
- Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
PHASE II (voluntary)
- Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
PHASE III: OTAs Beginning May 23 (voluntary)
- Chargers OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9
- Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program where teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs".
- No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
MANDATORY MINICAMP: JUNE 14-15
- Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players which must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.