Chargers Weekly: Answering Your Mailbag Questions

Has Money decided on his Mack Sack call? Or is he waiting for it to come naturally? We've got "HES IN WITH A BOSA BOMB" and "SACK!! BOSA BOLT!" and how excited is he to call those two (Bosa and Mack) on the field? -Hollywood Herbie Hairbear

Money: "I'm still working through it. I'm wondering if like instead of 'Sack Attack' if 'Sack-a-Mack' works. It's a 'Sack-a-Mack' or a 'Mack-a-Sack.' That's kind of what I've been working through. I've got to reach out to my guy Jeff Joniak, who I just spent some time with when we were in Indy at the combine, the play-by-play guy for the Bears, and find out what his call was. And plus I know Greg Papa as well and he was in Oakland doing play-by-play, so I got to find out what they did [and] make sure I don't kind of take...

Hayre: "An adaptation, you know?"