Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player, but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field."

Anthony Treash, PFF - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 touchdowns from passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They'll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson's 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State (Trade up to No. 13)

Last updated: April 3, 2022

"Draft picks don't matter in Los Angeles apparently. The Chargers see Charles Cross slipping down the board and pounce, trading away the 17th and 79th selections to jump four spots and scoop up Cross, who may be the best pass blocker in the class."

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 2, 2022

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 1, 2022

"The Chargers' offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Media - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 31, 2022

"I love this pick for two reasons:

1) Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

2) Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT."

Bucky Brooks, NFL Media - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: March 29, 2022

"This is all about building a fortress around Justin Herbert to help him flourish as a passer. Cross is a natural pass protector with the balance, body control and hand skills to stymie pass rushers on the edges."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia's Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won't be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he's a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers' brass can capitalize on knowing he'd likely come off the board much earlier if he didn't get hurt in January."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.

While right tackle is the team's most glaring need, there isn't a player worthy of a selection this high at that position. Instead, they double down at receiver for their star quarterback and give him an explosive receiver who can win down the field. A pass-catching trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Olave would be terrifying for opposing defenses."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 27, 2022

"A plug-and-play that makes a lot of sense for the Chargers, who are looking to address a defense that struggled to stop the run. Throw Jordan Davis into the middle of your front alongside Khalil Mack on the edge, and suddenly your run defense is a lot better."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: March 25, 2022

"Although the Chargers have already signed veterans Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to beef up the defensive line, Wyatt gives them an explosive pass rusher who will make life tough for teams trying to handle twists involving the former Bulldog and Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the outside."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 24, 2022

"With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges, the Chargers need a player who can push the pocket back into the quarterback. Davis can do it regularly while clogging up multiple gaps in the run game. He's the real deal. Toss in free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, and the Bolts' defensive front looks quite imposing."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"The Chargers are one of the biggest winners through one week of free agency. They have filled numerous holes on their roster, making this selection a luxury. Chris Olave is the second part of that dynamic Buckeye tandem. Olave's a great route-runner with his ability to attack leverages with speed and tempo. He has experience moving all over the formation. Pairing him with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Josh Palmer makes Justin Herbert an even more dangerous quarterback."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"Last year, the Chargers hit the jackpot when left tackle Rashawn Slater fell right into their lap with the 13th pick. They luck out again here with Cross. The former Mississippi State standout can start at right tackle from the get-go, giving Justin Herbert another reliable protector on the edge. "

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – (Trade - Pick Seven) OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Last updated: March 23, 2022

"The Chargers can't wait and hope a stud tackle falls to them, so they get aggressive and land Ekwonu to play right tackle for Justin Herbert."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 22, 2022

"One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 22, 2022

"You've heard by now how bad the Chargers' run defense was in 2021, and they've already taken steps to improve it, bringing in two defensive tackles via free agency in Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom coach Brandon Staley is familiar with from his time with the Rams, and Austin Johnson. That probably takes defensive tackle off the list of holes to fill in the draft.