Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: April 4, 2022
"The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: April 4, 2022
"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player, but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field."
Anthony Treash, PFF - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Last updated: April 4, 2022
"The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.
While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 touchdowns from passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield."
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Last updated: April 4, 2022
"The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They'll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson's 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State (Trade up to No. 13)
Last updated: April 3, 2022
"Draft picks don't matter in Los Angeles apparently. The Chargers see Charles Cross slipping down the board and pounce, trading away the 17th and 79th selections to jump four spots and scoop up Cross, who may be the best pass blocker in the class."
Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: April 2, 2022
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: April 1, 2022
"The Chargers' offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL Media - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 31, 2022
"I love this pick for two reasons:
1) Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.
2) Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT."
Bucky Brooks, NFL Media - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Last updated: March 29, 2022
"This is all about building a fortress around Justin Herbert to help him flourish as a passer. Cross is a natural pass protector with the balance, body control and hand skills to stymie pass rushers on the edges."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 28, 2022
"Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player, but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field."
Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Last updated: March 28, 2022
"After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia's Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won't be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he's a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers' brass can capitalize on knowing he'd likely come off the board much earlier if he didn't get hurt in January."
Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Last updated: March 28, 2022
"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.
While right tackle is the team's most glaring need, there isn't a player worthy of a selection this high at that position. Instead, they double down at receiver for their star quarterback and give him an explosive receiver who can win down the field. A pass-catching trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Olave would be terrifying for opposing defenses."
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 27, 2022
"A plug-and-play that makes a lot of sense for the Chargers, who are looking to address a defense that struggled to stop the run. Throw Jordan Davis into the middle of your front alongside Khalil Mack on the edge, and suddenly your run defense is a lot better."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Last updated: March 25, 2022
"Although the Chargers have already signed veterans Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to beef up the defensive line, Wyatt gives them an explosive pass rusher who will make life tough for teams trying to handle twists involving the former Bulldog and Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the outside."
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 24, 2022
"With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges, the Chargers need a player who can push the pocket back into the quarterback. Davis can do it regularly while clogging up multiple gaps in the run game. He's the real deal. Toss in free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, and the Bolts' defensive front looks quite imposing."
Damian Parson, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Last updated: March 23, 2022
"The Chargers are one of the biggest winners through one week of free agency. They have filled numerous holes on their roster, making this selection a luxury. Chris Olave is the second part of that dynamic Buckeye tandem. Olave's a great route-runner with his ability to attack leverages with speed and tempo. He has experience moving all over the formation. Pairing him with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Josh Palmer makes Justin Herbert an even more dangerous quarterback."
Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Last updated: March 23, 2022
"Last year, the Chargers hit the jackpot when left tackle Rashawn Slater fell right into their lap with the 13th pick. They luck out again here with Cross. The former Mississippi State standout can start at right tackle from the get-go, giving Justin Herbert another reliable protector on the edge. "
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – (Trade - Pick Seven) OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
Last updated: March 23, 2022
"The Chargers can't wait and hope a stud tackle falls to them, so they get aggressive and land Ekwonu to play right tackle for Justin Herbert."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 22, 2022
"One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 22, 2022
"You've heard by now how bad the Chargers' run defense was in 2021, and they've already taken steps to improve it, bringing in two defensive tackles via free agency in Sebastian Joseph-Day, whom coach Brandon Staley is familiar with from his time with the Rams, and Austin Johnson. That probably takes defensive tackle off the list of holes to fill in the draft.
So let's turn the attention over to right tackle where Bryan Bulaga was just released. I don't see Storm Norton as the answer there, but Penning can be. He's fantastic as a run blocker, and offensive line coaches love him because he's just plain mean and plays through the whistle. This would make back-to-back drafts with first-round tackles for the Chargers, and left tackle Rashawn Slater looked like a star as a rookie."
Nate Davis, USA Today – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 21, 2022
"An excellent athlete who locked down the left side in college, Penning would bring a little fire to the Bolts – a team that should continue upgrading the protection of QB Justin Herbert after the release of RT Bryan Bulaga and at a time when the AFC West is in a pass rusher arms race."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 19, 2022
"The Chargers have made all the right moves in free agency, from re-signing Mike Williams to adding J.C. Jackson to trading for Khalil Mack. Now it's time to provide better protection for Justin Herbert. Los Angeles selected Rashawn Slater 13th overall in last year's draft, and he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. It's unreasonable to think Penning will replicate those accomplishments, but he should be a quality starter pretty quickly."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 18, 2022
"As Los Angeles looks around the AFC West, they may notice something -- as the others are as well -- teams in their division are loading up on pass rushers. Denver has Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb. Las Vegas has Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Kansas City has Frank Clark and Chris Jones. The offensive lines better be prepared and the Chargers add a little fire of their own in the form of Penning."
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 18, 2022
"The Chargers have made some big-time splashes over the last week. Trading for Khalil Mack, re-signing Mike Williams, signing J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day. It's all put them in true "best player available" mode for the draft. If the Chargers do have a big need left, it is likely at offensive tackle, as they just released veteran Bryan Bulaga. Penning could have the chance to come in at right tackle and compete to start right away."
Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Last updated: March 17, 2022
"Williams may not be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL in the National Championship Game, but after the offseason the Chargers have had so far, they'll be thinking more about a playoff run. Williams provides something that offense is desperately missing: pure deep speed. His 20.0 yards per catch figure last year was the best of any top receiver in the class."
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times/Yahoo Sports - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 14, 2022
"The Chargers need someone to help them stop the run. The 350-pound Davis is the immovable object in the middle."
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 11, 2022
"As I said up top, in a vacuum, I'm not taking a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the first round of this draft, but it makes sense for the Chargers to do so. They just traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa, and that duo should provide all the pass-rush juice the team needs."
Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 9, 2022
"There isn't much more to say about Davis' combine workout. It was one of the most impressive showings I've ever seen at the event. Running a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash and jumping 10-foot-3 in the broad jump at 341 pounds seemingly defies physics. If he keeps his weight in the 340-pound range, Davis is going to be a problem for offensive coordinators in the NFL. Against the run, he's a space-eater who plays with power. He sees double-teams regularly but still appears impossible to move off his spot.
That's all good news for the Chargers, who gave up 4.6 yards per carry last season (tied for the fifth-worst rate in the NFL) and lose defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones to free agency. Davis' big-time combine showing cemented his top-20 status, but if he keeps up his conditioning and can get on the field more often in the pros, Los Angeles could have a steal at No. 17."
Lance Zierlein NFL.com – (TRADE - Pick 20) DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: March 8, 2022
"The Chargers were terrible at stopping the run last season. That changes with the addition of the block-eating Davis, whose combination of size and athleticism should allow him to play anywhere along the line."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: March 1, 2022
"The need to protect Justin Herbert could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to seek an upgrade at right tackle. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pass rushers in their tracks."
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Last updated: February 28, 2022
"The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic (subscription required) – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Last updated: February 22, 2022
"If Karlaftis gets dinged because he has short arms (and he might), he could wind up being a steal for someone in terms of overall talent. The Chargers will also be looking at corner here. It's hard to say where a player like Karlaftis will land, but he was a beast up front for Purdue from the day he arrived as a freshman in 2019. He's a powerhouse of an edge defender who can check a lot of boxes."
Cynthia Frelund, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Last updated: February 11, 2022
"I'm pretty sure I'll get some feedback about this one, as it seems everyone and their sister is mocking a very large DT to the Chargers to help shore up the run. But my models like Dean here. Why? His good run-stopping ability is also complemented by an ability to help shut down opposing tight ends -- and the AFC West has some excellent tight ends to contend with. Dean's forecast for executing blitz concepts is strong, and he ranks in the top 87th percentile in terms of breaking blocks and pursuit speed, especially in the middle of the field. The Chargers have a very special player on the roster in Derwin James, and throwing to the middle of the field would forecast to be a lot harder with both Dean and James on this defense.I've seen a lot of Olave at Ohio State, and I'm constantly impressed by how smooth and effortless he makes everything look. He's not big but gets off press coverage, has top-end speed, and runs some beautiful routes. With Keenan Allen getting older and Mike Williams a free agent, the Chargers would be wise to invest in Olave."
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last updated: February 7, 2022
"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Last updated: January 31, 2022
"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."
Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Last updated: January 26, 2022
"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last updated: January 19, 2022
"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.