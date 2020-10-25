Jaguars at Chargers Live Updates

First quarter
After Jacksonville went three-and-out to start the game, the Chargers offense went to work.
The first two plays of their drive were short passes to running back Justin Jackson for 21 yards. On the next play, quarterback Justin Herbert kept the football for a 31-yard rush, the longest run by a Chargers quarterback since Mark Malone in 1988.
Two plays after that, Herbert found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 27-yard reception, but the drive stalled. A 35-yard Michael Badgley field goal gave Los Angeles an early 3-0 lead.
Defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu shared a sack of Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. Defensive end Isaac Rochell and defensive tackle Damion Square also shared a sack of Minshew. The Chargers defense forced three Jaguars punts in the opening quarter.
Later in the quarter, quarterback Easton Stick entered the game for his first two career NFL snaps: a short pass to wide receiver Mike Williams for four yards and a rush for -2 yards. Herbert was in for the next play, an eight-yard reception by running back Joshua Kelley for a first down.
Herbert led Los Angeles on what was eventually an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown rush by wide receiver Joe Reed. Badgley missed the extra point, which gave the Chargers a 9-0 advantage after one.
Allen had three catches for 63 yards and Los Angeles held the ball for 10:22.
Second quarter
The Chargers defense forced their fourth punt early in the second quarter and it was a sack from Nwosu that ended the drive for the Jaguars.
On the ensuing Bolts drive, Herbert connected with Donald Parham Jr. for the 22-yard score and 16-0 lead.
Jacksonville got down the field thanks to chunk plays and cut the Bolts' lead to 16-8 after James Robinson extended over the goal line for the score and the Jags' good two-point conversion attempt. On their next drive, they went for it on fourth-and-one, but Bosa tackled Robinson behind the sticks for a turnover on downs. The Bolts offense couldn't capitalize on the free set of downs and they were forced to punt.
Robinson scored his second touchdown of the day, this time it was through the air, but a failed two-point conversion attempt made it 16-14, Chargers, heading into halftime.
The Bolts defense finished the first half with four total sacks.
The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.
Third Quarter
After a Chargers three-and-out to start the quarter, Jacksonville's Daniel Thomas blocked a Ty Long punt and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. Jacksonville took the lead 21-16.
But the third quarter belonged to Herbert, who threw two touchdowns and rushed for one. Herbert connected with tight end Virgil Green and wide receiver Jalen Guyton for 26- and 70-yard touchdowns, respectively.
Late in the quarter, the Jaguars' Dede Westbrook fumbled a kickoff, which was recovered by Los Angeles' Troymaine Pope at Jacksonville's 19-yard line. Four plays later, Herbert ran in a five-yard touchdown, which gave the Chargers a 36-29 lead after three quarters.
With one quarter to play, Herbert has gone 21-of-35 for 300 yards and four total touchdowns.