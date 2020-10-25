Jaguars at Chargers Live Updates

First quarter

After Jacksonville went three-and-out to start the game, the Chargers offense went to work.

The first two plays of their drive were short passes to running back Justin Jackson for 21 yards. On the next play, quarterback Justin Herbert kept the football for a 31-yard rush, the longest run by a Chargers quarterback since Mark Malone in 1988.

Two plays after that, Herbert found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 27-yard reception, but the drive stalled. A 35-yard Michael Badgley field goal gave Los Angeles an early 3-0 lead.

Defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu shared a sack of Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. Defensive end Isaac Rochell and defensive tackle Damion Square also shared a sack of Minshew. The Chargers defense forced three Jaguars punts in the opening quarter.

Later in the quarter, quarterback Easton Stick entered the game for his first two career NFL snaps: a short pass to wide receiver Mike Williams for four yards and a rush for -2 yards. Herbert was in for the next play, an eight-yard reception by running back Joshua Kelley for a first down.

Herbert led Los Angeles on what was eventually an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown rush by wide receiver Joe Reed. Badgley missed the extra point, which gave the Chargers a 9-0 advantage after one.