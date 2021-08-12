Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers, Xenith Donate Helmets to Los Angeles High School Football Programs

Aug 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM
081221_Xenith1_CMS

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers partnered with Xenith to deliver 150 brand new, top-performing, Xenith X2E+ football helmets to two Los Angeles high school football programs.

The donation came after each organization learned of the tragic passing of two student-athletes from Compton Centennial High School and Gardena High School in October of 2020. Prior to their passing, both students were unable to participate in football activities at their respective schools due to the lack of available helmets.

"At Xenith, we understand the important role football can play in building a community and helping athletes heal during difficult times," said Abby Jacobs, Retail & Partnership Manager for Xenith. "The players at Gardena and Compton Centennial High Schools have faced tremendous adversity over the past year and we are honored to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers in giving back to these programs."

081221_Xenith2_CMS

Gardena and Compton Centennial High School players, coaches and staff were invited to watch Chargers training camp practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif. last week where they were presented with their new helmets. At the conclusion of practice, the schools met Chargers general manager Tom Telesco who talked to them about the importance of teamwork and respect.

"Last year was extremely difficult for student-athletes who either had their extracurricular programs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic or weren't able raise funds for their programs," said Heather Birdsall, Chargers director of community partnerships. "The Chargers strongly believe that youth sports play a critical role in teaching important life skills like teamwork and leadership, creating safe spaces for many of our local youth, and bringing communities together. We can't thank Xenith enough for partnering with us to donate these helmets to Gardena and Compton Centennial High Schools to help ensure local youth have every opportunity to play the sport they love and more importantly keep them out of harm's way."

Xenith's community partnership with the Chargers, as well as their previous work with the Baltimore Ravens and ongoing involvement in the Cleveland Browns' HELMETS Program, demonstrate the brand's commitment to elevating the athlete's game – in playing, training, or living.

About Xenith

Based in Detroit, Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear and apparel designed to elevate athletes to live their game. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living.

