Chargers, Xenith Donate Helmets to Los Angeles High School Football Programs

Gardena and Compton Centennial High School players, coaches and staff were invited to watch Chargers training camp practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif. last week where they were presented with their new helmets. At the conclusion of practice, the schools met Chargers general manager Tom Telesco who talked to them about the importance of teamwork and respect.

"Last year was extremely difficult for student-athletes who either had their extracurricular programs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic or weren't able raise funds for their programs," said Heather Birdsall, Chargers director of community partnerships. "The Chargers strongly believe that youth sports play a critical role in teaching important life skills like teamwork and leadership, creating safe spaces for many of our local youth, and bringing communities together. We can't thank Xenith enough for partnering with us to donate these helmets to Gardena and Compton Centennial High Schools to help ensure local youth have every opportunity to play the sport they love and more importantly keep them out of harm's way."

Xenith's community partnership with the Chargers, as well as their previous work with the Baltimore Ravens and ongoing involvement in the Cleveland Browns' HELMETS Program, demonstrate the brand's commitment to elevating the athlete's game – in playing, training, or living.

