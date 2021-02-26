Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Former running back and special teams standout Hank Bauer joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to share memories of the players and coaches the franchise has lost in 2021.
Bauer was teammates with All-Pro guard Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 73. Wilkerson played 14 seasons with the Chargers and was an integral piece of the "Air Coryell" offense, which revolutionized the NFL.
As a member of the team's radio broadcast, Bauer also covered head coach Marty Schottenheimer, defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, all of whom passed away in February.
"It's been a rough month," Bauer said. "But I'm going to choose to celebrate today. I'm going to think of Marty and I'm going to think of 'the gleam.' And I'm going to think about Wayne, … he and I talking on the charter flights home after a tough loss.
"I'm going to think about V-Jack out there with all the military kids. So, I'm going to try to focus on more of the positive and I'm going to celebrate their lives."
Watch the full interview here at the 18:40 mark.