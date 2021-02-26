Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

As a member of the team's radio broadcast, Bauer also covered head coach Marty Schottenheimer, defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, all of whom passed away in February.

"It's been a rough month," Bauer said. "But I'm going to choose to celebrate today. I'm going to think of Marty and I'm going to think of 'the gleam.' And I'm going to think about Wayne, … he and I talking on the charter flights home after a tough loss.

"I'm going to think about V-Jack out there with all the military kids. So, I'm going to try to focus on more of the positive and I'm going to celebrate their lives."