Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

The Chargers Impact Fund is now accepting applications for 'Back to Football' grants aimed at assisting high schools throughout Southern California re-launch their tackle football programs for either the 2021 Spring or Fall season.
The 'Back to Football' grants, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, will be awarded to more than 50 Title I high schools from across Southern California. Athletic Directors and football coaches can apply for up to $1,500 in funding for their athletic departments. Grants can be used to purchase new football equipment, transportation costs, on-site athletic trainers/EMTs, training and field equipment, pre-game/post-game meals and personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer.
"There is no denying that this has been an extremely difficult year for high school students throughout our region who have had their extracurricular programs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations and the Chargers Impact Fund. "Student-athletes were especially hard hit with the cancellation of their seasons – many seniors never had the opportunity to say goodbye to the sport they spent their entire lives playing or the teammates they grew up with.
"High school football players, in particular, didn't just miss out on playing the game they love, they missed out on invaluable opportunities to learn important life skills like teamwork and leadership that the game of football offers in spades. The Chargers Impact Fund wants to ensure our local student-athletes have every opportunity to pursue their dreams and realize their potential – both on and off the field – and these grants are just one way we hope to help get the important institution that is high school football back on track."
'Back to Football' grants complement the Chargers continued support of youth and high school football programs to help promote the sport and develop leadership, sportsmanship and character in Southern California's youth.
Application forms for grants can be accessed here and must be submitted by June 4, 2021. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis while funding lasts, so schools are encouraged to apply immediately regardless of whether funds are being requested for a Spring or Fall season.