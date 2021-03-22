Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

Mar 22, 2021 at 02:09 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
210315_CR_Back_To_Football_Social_TW

The Chargers Impact Fund is now accepting applications for 'Back to Football' grants aimed at assisting high schools throughout Southern California re-launch their tackle football programs for either the 2021 Spring or Fall season.

The 'Back to Football' grants, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, will be awarded to more than 50 Title I high schools from across Southern California. Athletic Directors and football coaches can apply for up to $1,500 in funding for their athletic departments. Grants can be used to purchase new football equipment, transportation costs, on-site athletic trainers/EMTs, training and field equipment, pre-game/post-game meals and personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer.

"There is no denying that this has been an extremely difficult year for high school students throughout our region who have had their extracurricular programs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations and the Chargers Impact Fund. "Student-athletes were especially hard hit with the cancellation of their seasons – many seniors never had the opportunity to say goodbye to the sport they spent their entire lives playing or the teammates they grew up with.

Related Links

"High school football players, in particular, didn't just miss out on playing the game they love, they missed out on invaluable opportunities to learn important life skills like teamwork and leadership that the game of football offers in spades. The Chargers Impact Fund wants to ensure our local student-athletes have every opportunity to pursue their dreams and realize their potential – both on and off the field – and these grants are just one way we hope to help get the important institution that is high school football back on track."

'Back to Football' grants complement the Chargers continued support of youth and high school football programs to help promote the sport and develop leadership, sportsmanship and character in Southern California's youth.

Application forms for grants can be accessed here and must be submitted by June 4, 2021. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis while funding lasts, so schools are encouraged to apply immediately regardless of whether funds are being requested for a Spring or Fall season.

Related Content

news

Uchenna Nwosu, Josh Kelley Lead Bolts Community Crew in LA River Clean Up

Learn how you can volunteer for the BCC throughout the year.
news

Brandon Staley Kicks off Bolt Academy With a Special Surprise for Students

The innovative career training and leadership program launched last week.
news

Darrow's New Orleans Grill: Cajun Cuisine in Carson

"The mantra that we've had since the very beginning is, 'We don't do customers, we do family.'  What makes you family is loyalty and commitment. The loyalty that we've had with the community shows that same loyalty to us."
news

Earle's on Crenshaw: "The 'Cheers' of the Community"

The Earle brothers have taken what was once a small hot dog cart and turned it into a full-fledged restaurant and catering operation, making them a fixture in the community for nearly four decades.
news

'More Than Just a Cleat': Alohi Gilman Gives Back to His Hometown

The Chargers safety donated 200 pairs of cleats to young athletes in Laie, Hawaii.
news

Bolts Help Compton Students Fuel Up To Play 60

The Los Angeles Chargers, in partnership with the America Dairy Farmers, awarded Compton Unified School District with $10,000 in funding to expand student health and wellness through the Fuel Up to Play 60 program.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Observe Black History Month by Celebrating the Impact of Black Angelenos

Four local Black-owned restaurants will receive Restaurant Relief donations from the Chargers to help cover operational costs and/or community outreach initiatives for the month.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Invite Four Local Healthcare Heroes to Attend Super Bowl LV

Two local medical doctors, a certified nurse practitioner and board certified nurse will all be guests of the Chargers in appreciation of their tireless service to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Chargers Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with MLK Elementary

"To reemphasize the things that he did ... I think it's definitely important to continue to share his legacy."
news

Bolts Continue Holiday Bike Giveaway Tradition in Unprecedented Year

The team got creative and with Pechanga Resort Casino, donated 200 bikes, locks, and helmets to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro L.A.
news

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi Bring the Holiday Spirit to Inglewood Families

It's the season of giving, and the Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi joined forces to give back to those in need in Sofi Stadium's own backyard. 

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Learn More
Advertising