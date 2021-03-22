Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

"High school football players, in particular, didn't just miss out on playing the game they love, they missed out on invaluable opportunities to learn important life skills like teamwork and leadership that the game of football offers in spades. The Chargers Impact Fund wants to ensure our local student-athletes have every opportunity to pursue their dreams and realize their potential – both on and off the field – and these grants are just one way we hope to help get the important institution that is high school football back on track."