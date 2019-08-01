Five Takeaways from Day 7 of Chargers Camp: First Joint Practice is in the Books

"We call him the guru," Ekeler said of Lynn. "When he comes into the room, you're going to learn something every single time. He coached running backs. I think he coached 20 years, so you become pretty familiar with something when you do it for 20 years. He'll tell us a read or say, 'Hey, you should have seen this. You writing it down?' I wouldn't have even thought of it like that. Every time he's coming over, spitting knowledge at us, everyone's ears are perked like, what's he going to say? That's just the way he carries his business as well. When he comes in the room, it's business."