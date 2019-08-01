Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Five Takeaways from Day 7 of Chargers Camp: First Joint Practice is in the Books

Aug 01, 2019 at 03:52 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Here are five takeaways from Day 7 of Chargers training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex:

Recapping the Rams' Joint Practice

The general sentiment from the Chargers heading into Thursday's practice was that they were ready and excited to face another team in their joint practice against the Rams.

With Thursday's practice in the books, it was a competitive day out at Jack Hammett Sports Complex but also, a clean one.

So what was Head Coach Anthony Lynn's takeaway from how practice went?

"I thought that was a good, professional practice today," Lynn said. "No fighting. Three claps. We talked about what we wanted to get done today; we're going up against a good football team. Those guys came over, played hard. There was a lot of energy on the field. I feel like we got better today. They play at a faster tempo than what we're used to seeing in practice, and that's what's going to get us right for games."

Lynn said while the practice was a learning experience with things they can correct, he feels it greatly benefits the younger guys on the roster.

The Bolts will head over to UC Irvine on Saturday for their second joint practice with the Rams. All of this, as Lynn attested, is good work in advance of the team's first preseason game next Thursday, Aug. 8 in Arizona at 7:00 p.m. PT.

JJ with the "Good Hands"

When Justin Jackson was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, much was made about his prowess toting the rock. Afterall, he left Northwestern as the school's all-time rushing leader. 

But what some people may not have realized is as good as Jackson was carrying the ball, he also was adept at catching passes as he set career highs his senior season in receptions (44) and receiving yards (276).

"He's always had good hands," Lynn remarked of Jackson. "Coming out of Northwestern, he had good hands. I used him last year on the scout team as a wide receiver some days just to develop his skillset. (WR Coach) Phil's (McGeoghan) done a good job with him when he's worked with the receivers. He's a good receiver and he's a guy we can use out of the backfield for sure."

In practice, Jackson snared in two nice passes from Philip Rivers. One, good for a TD.

The "Guru"

When Lynn was hired, many pundits believed he'd prove an invaluable asset to the running backs room given his knowledge of the position.

Afterall, Lynn played the position and coached it in the league.

Well, Austin Ekeler echoed those same sentiments and said how it's a special occasion when Lynn makes appearances in the RB meetings.

"We call him the guru," Ekeler said of Lynn. "When he comes into the room, you're going to learn something every single time. He coached running backs. I think he coached 20 years, so you become pretty familiar with something when you do it for 20 years. He'll tell us a read or say, 'Hey, you should have seen this. You writing it down?' I wouldn't have even thought of it like that. Every time he's coming over, spitting knowledge at us, everyone's ears are perked like, what's he going to say? That's just the way he carries his business as well. When he comes in the room, it's business."

Dee Liner to the DL

Early Thursday morning, the Chargers announced they signed DT Dee Liner. In a corresponding move, the team waived rookie TE Daniel Helm and WR Fred Trevillion was waived from reserve/injured with an injury settlement.

Odds and Ends from Practice

Along with Jackson's TD, Mike Williams continued his impressive camp with a pair of TDs in 7-on-7s. Additionally, Keenan Allen had a monster diving catch down the right sideline for what was likely the play of the day. Travis Benjamin connected with Rivers on a would-be touchdown as well.

