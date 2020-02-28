Experts Break Down the 2020 Quarterback Class

Bowen: "I like Tua a lot. And again, similar mold (to Burrow) in terms of that anticipatory ability, that accuracy, that timing, that being able to throw in rhythm. I wrote a piece on Tua last year and I had to come up with a player comp – and I said Kurt Warner. OK, and that's different. I played with Kurt in St. Louis. He's a Hall of Famer, but I see some of the similar throwing traits. That's what I meant when I comped him to Kurt Warner – throwing traits. The ability to be that rhythm thrower, but also anticipate and be incredibly accurate with the ball. What I mean by anticipate is, 'Where is the window gonna be?' Because eventually there's gonna be a window. If it's man coverage, you have to understand when (they're) separating, where the linebacker is underneath. If it's zone coverage, you have to find that window between the second and third level of the defense – and that's what Tua can do."