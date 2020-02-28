Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Experts Break Down the 2020 Quarterback Class

Feb 27, 2020 at 05:03 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
200227_QB_Draft_Roundup

Chargers.com sat down with Greg Cosell and Matt Bowen of ESPN's "NFL Matchup" show, and Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner to get familiar with the top signal callers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network for the full interviews from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Highlights are below:

Joe Burrow

AP_20014147468629
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Bowen: "What he can do inside the pocket I think is high level – professional level – quarterback play. How he can manage a muddy pocket, how he can move inside a muddy pocket and reset, but also how he can escape pressure. And when Joe Burrow escapes pressure, we know he has the athletic traits to run. You saw it in the national championship game. A lot of times looking deeper at the film, he's got open space. He's continuing that play. He's running to throw, OK? And that's the sign again of a pro quarterback. … (He) doesn't have (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen's arm – doesn't matter. He's an anticipatory thrower. He can put the ball on any shoulder you want to."

Cosell: "I think it's pretty clear that Burrow will be the No. 1 pick unless there's a major surprise, and I think that would be based on merit. To me, based on film study, I think Burrow is the clear No. 1 quarterback prospect. I think he has every trait you look for, with the exception of higher-level arm strength. And reasonable people will disagree about the importance of arm strength for a quarterback. The league has changed. This is a league now where it seems every year the percentage of throws league-wide that are 10 yards or less in the air from the line of scrimmage seems to go up – that percentage seems to go up. This is not a downfield passing league, and Burrow can make all those kinds of throws. He has no issue with that."

Warner: "Technique translates, no matter what level, no matter where you play in football. If you know how to throw a football, it can translate. And that's the first thing I like about Joe is that even though he can be kind of a taller quarterback, he's very compact in what he does and you saw that translate into great accuracy last year."

Jacob Eason

AP_19328801774167
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cosell: "I think a fascinating guy in this draft is Jacob Eason from Washington. He's kind of the pure pocket guy, which then leads into that discussion and there's no definitive answer to this as to the balance between pocket efficiency and the ability to make those outside-of-structure plays which seemingly become much more important in the NFL now."

Warner: "I saw some really good things on film. I saw him process things. I saw some great throws, special throws on film. I hear a lot of people tell me how good he is athletically; that he might be kind of that 'wow' guy from this combine. So, I'm looking forward to (seeing) him in person."

Justin Herbert

AP_20001829165137
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Bowen: "He's gonna check every box down here (at the combine). He already has at the weigh-ins. ... You saw his athletic traits in the Rose Bowl. I think his offense was more run-based focused at Oregon this past year, but when he's put in opportunities to let the ball loose he's got a big-time arm, right? He needs to become more of an anticipatory thrower, in my opinion. Sometimes he's a 'see it, throw it' type of guy. He wants to see the guy come open and throw it, where in the NFL the ball's gonna come out a little sooner. But in terms of the traits and what you look for – the tools at the quarterback position – Justin Herbert's gonna give them to you."

Cosell: "He's an easy guy to fall in love with because of the size, the arm strength, the ability to make those special, individual plays."

Jordan Love

AP_17309642843524
Andres Leighton

Bowen: "He's got natural traits. What I mean by that (is) if I'm a quarterback coach, there's things that he has that I can't really teach. He's got the movement ability. He's got the off-platform throwing ability. He's got the athletic traits. He can push the ball to all three levels of the field."

Cosell: "I think Burrow is a master of the subtleties. I think Love is a guy that can work towards that. I would look at Love as a guy who can be a rhythmic ball distributor, which is a real positive."

Tua Tagovailoa

AP_19265043268709
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Bowen: "I like Tua a lot. And again, similar mold (to Burrow) in terms of that anticipatory ability, that accuracy, that timing, that being able to throw in rhythm. I wrote a piece on Tua last year and I had to come up with a player comp – and I said Kurt Warner. OK, and that's different. I played with Kurt in St. Louis. He's a Hall of Famer, but I see some of the similar throwing traits. That's what I meant when I comped him to Kurt Warner – throwing traits. The ability to be that rhythm thrower, but also anticipate and be incredibly accurate with the ball. What I mean by anticipate is, 'Where is the window gonna be?' Because eventually there's gonna be a window. If it's man coverage, you have to understand when (they're) separating, where the linebacker is underneath. If it's zone coverage, you have to find that window between the second and third level of the defense – and that's what Tua can do."

Warner: "First thing I love about Tua is that I think he's very, very accurate on the short-to-intermediate stuff. He gets the ball out quick. He sees it. He's good within the RPO game if that's the nature of how you want to play. He's really good at seeing things and being able to get his feet turned and being accurate with the football. He's had a lot of success. I think he's a great leader. I think we've seen that, the way he carries himself."

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
Latest News
Advertising