CBSLA: Donnie Edwards Honors Vets Through Best Defense Foundation

"Taking care of the ones who took care of us."

That's the mission of the Best Defense Foundation, founded by former Chargers linebacker Donnie Edwards in 2018. Edwards was the recipient of the NFL's Salute to Service Award for his "exceptional efforts in honoring and supporting members of the military community."

To date, Edwards has taken over 100 World War II veterans back to the battlefields in which they served. During the pandemic, he led vaccination efforts for WWII vets. Edwards has plans to take an upwards of 40 veterans back to Hawaii for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"This is important," Edwards said, "and I want to make it big, and I'm going to make it big. I don't care what it takes. ... I'm not denying any World War II veteran that wants to come."