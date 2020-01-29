Donnie Edwards Named 2019 Salute to Service Award Recipient

For 22 years, Edwards has devoted his time to giving back to the military. He's participated in multiple USO tours, like in 2018 when he went to Japan on the All-NFL Legends USO Tour, and regularly returns veterans to their former battlefields. As Edwards stated, the dedication to giving back was sparked by his grandfather and Pearl Harbor survivor, Sergeant Maximino Razo, who was a father-figure for him growing up.

Edwards started the Best Defense Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on helping military veterans and their families. Its mission? "Take care of the ones who took care of us."

But while he's done amazing work for military members and veterans for more than two decades, what Edwards did in 2019 was something truly special.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he had a goal to return as many veterans to Normandy as he could.

Edwards and his Best Defense Foundation took 16 veterans and a nurse who served in World War II on a 10-day trip to the shores of northern France. Those who went were honored with ceremonies and parades, and several veterans received the French Legion of Honor Award.