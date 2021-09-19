Chargers Fall to Cowboys, 20-17

The Chargers started the second quarter on their own 41-yard line. On 3rd-and-11, Herbert connected with tight end Jared Cook for a 12-yard completion giving the Chargers another first down on that drive. The Chargers' success on third down carried over from last weekend as Herbert connected with Mike Williams for a 27-yard pass up the middle, bringing the Chargers to the Dallas 12-yard-line.

The very next play the Chargers scored their first touchdown on the day as Herbert found Williams again for a 12-yard touchdown pass, the touchdown capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive by the Bolts. Austin Ekeler converted the two-point conversion with a run up the middle to make it 14-11, Dallas.

The Cowboys were able to march into Chargers' territory on their next drive, but the Bolts' forced a turnover on downs as Samuel Jr. broke up a pass intended for Amari Cooper on 4th-and-5. The Chargers were forced to punt the ball at the two-minute warning, however, Dallas was called for a roughing the kicker penalty that kept the ball in the Chargers' hands in Dallas territory.