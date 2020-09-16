Chiefs-Chargers Week 2 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into the second week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Triceps
|DNP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Mike Pouncey
|C
|Hip
|DNP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|Alex Okafor
|DE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Kelechi Osemele
|G
|Knee
|FP
|Austin Reiter
|C
|Knee
|FP
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Elbow
|DNP
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Knee
|FP
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Hand
|DNP
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed