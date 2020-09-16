Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chiefs-Chargers Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 16, 2020 at 03:44 PM
Chargers Communications
A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into the second week of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Joey Bosa DE Triceps DNP
Casey Hayward Jr. CB Knee FP
Justin Jackson RB Quadricep DNP
Donald Parham Jr. TE Illness DNP
Trai Turner G Knee LP
Mike Williams WR Shoulder FP
Mike Pouncey C Hip DNP
Kansas City Chiefs:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Derrick Nnadi DT Ankle FP
Alex Okafor DE Hamstring DNP
Kelechi Osemele G Knee FP
Austin Reiter C Knee FP
Khalen Saunders DT Elbow DNP
Juan Thornhill S Knee FP
Charvarius Ward CB Hand DNP
Darrel Williams RB Hamstring FP

*NIR* - Not Injury Related

Practice Status

  • *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
  • *LP *- Limited participation in practice
  • *FP *- Full participation
  • *(-) *- Not listed

Game Status

  • *Out *- Player will not play
  • *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
  • *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
  • *(-) *- Not listed
