Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Pouncey on Injured Reserve

Sep 17, 2020 at 01:13 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve and promoted fullback Gabe Nabers to the active roster.

"Mike will undergo surgery on his hip before the end of the month and will miss the 2020 season," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery."

Pouncey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, earned his most recent all-star nod in his first season with the Bolts in 2018. He's started all 114 career regular-season games played, including 21 with Los Angeles, and started the team's two 2018 postseason games.

This is a 2020 photo of Pouncey Mikeof the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Mike Pouncey

#53 C

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 298 lbs
  • College: Florida

Nabers saw action in the season-opening win at Cincinnati after being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster prior to the game. Collegiately, he appeared in 41 career games at Florida State, starting five contests. A versatile option in the passing game, Nabers finished his Seminoles career with 19 catches for 269 yards (14.2 avg.) and three touchdown grabs.

This is a 2020 photo of Nabers Gabe of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Gabe Nabers

#40 FB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Florida State
2020 Transactions

