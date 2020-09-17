Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Pouncey on Injured Reserve

"Mike will undergo surgery on his hip before the end of the month and will miss the 2020 season," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery."