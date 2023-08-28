Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

"From the day he arrived here, Dustin has been the consummate professional and a teammate anyone would love to have. He's made some big-time contributions to our organization, both on and off the field, and perhaps none more memorable than his game-winning kick last year on Monday night. On behalf of everyone at the Chargers, I want to wish Dustin, Gabby and his entire family continued success in Cleveland," said General Manager Tom Telesco.