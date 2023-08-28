Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
"From the day he arrived here, Dustin has been the consummate professional and a teammate anyone would love to have. He's made some big-time contributions to our organization, both on and off the field, and perhaps none more memorable than his game-winning kick last year on Monday night. On behalf of everyone at the Chargers, I want to wish Dustin, Gabby and his entire family continued success in Cleveland," said General Manager Tom Telesco.
Hopkins earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors last season for his performance on Monday Night Football. Despite suffering an injury during the game, he made all four field goals, including the 39-yard game-winner in overtime. Hopkins made 90 percent of his field goals (27-of-30) and with 42 extra points during his time with the Bolts. In his second game with the Chargers, Hopkins made a 29-yard field goal with less than five seconds remaining to defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia.
