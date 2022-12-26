Los Angeles Chargers Sign Raheem Layne to Active Roster; Place Kemon Hall on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Raheem Layne to the active roster and placed cornerback Kemon Hall on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Layne has appeared in three games for the Bolts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in May. He appeared in 50 career games for the Hoosiers, contributing in 38 at cornerback (13 starts) and 12 at safety (all starts). Over four seasons of action, Layne totaled 147 tackles, 114 solo, 3.5 for loss, one interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was named the team's Special Teams Player of the Year following the 2019 season.

Rountree has played in 13 career games for Los Angeles after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has recorded a touchdown and 87 yards on 36 rushing attempts (2.4 avg.) and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.). Rountree finished his career as the most productive running back in Missouri Tigers history, posted 40 touchdowns and 3,720 yards on the ground — both ranking No. 1 in school annals among rushers — while his 14 career 100-yard rushing performances is also a program record by a running back.