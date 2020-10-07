Chargers – Saints Game Preview

OVERVIEW

The Bolts head down to New Orleans for their 18th road Monday contest in history, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. PT against the Saints from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Monday marks the 13th matchup between the teams, with the Chargers boasting a 7-5 all-time advantage. The bout is just the third between the teams in New Orleans since 1997 and marks the first-ever matchup between the Saints and Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Last week, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert found wide receiver Tyron Johnson and tight end Donald Parham Jr. for their first career scores. The touchdowns were each on the first catches of their careers, making them the first set of undrafted teammates to accomplish the feat in the last 40 seasons. Defensive end Joey Bosa is tied for an NFL-high 17 quarterback pressures. His 180 pressures since entering the league in 2016 ranks No. 3 over that span.