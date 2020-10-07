Chargers – Saints Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Bolts head down to New Orleans for their 18th road Monday contest in history, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. PT against the Saints from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Monday marks the 13th matchup between the teams, with the Chargers boasting a 7-5 all-time advantage. The bout is just the third between the teams in New Orleans since 1997 and marks the first-ever matchup between the Saints and Chargers on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Last week, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert found wide receiver Tyron Johnson and tight end Donald Parham Jr. for their first career scores. The touchdowns were each on the first catches of their careers, making them the first set of undrafted teammates to accomplish the feat in the last 40 seasons. Defensive end Joey Bosa is tied for an NFL-high 17 quarterback pressures. His 180 pressures since entering the league in 2016 ranks No. 3 over that span.
New Orleans got back into the win column last week with a 35-29 win at Detroit to even the record at 2-2. The Saints are led by running back Alvin Kamara's league-high seven scrimmage touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns while Kamara's 30 receptions rank No. 4 in the NFL and lead all running backs this season.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|7-5
|Regular Season Series Record
|7-5
|Chargers All-Time vs. Saints in N.O.
|4-2
|Last Time Away
|Oct. 7, 2012 — L, 31-21
|Current Streak
|L, Three games
|Last Meeting
|Oct. 2, 2016 vs. N.O. — L, 35-34
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Three games (Last: 1991-97)
|Longest Saints Win Streak
|Three games (2008-pres.)
|Anthony Lynn vs. N.O.
|0-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. N.O.*
|3-2
|Most Career GP vs. N.O.
|G Trai Turner (11)
BY THE NUMBERS
77: Since 2017, wide receiver Keenan Allen has caught 77 passes on third down to move the chains and keep the drives alive — the most in the NFL over that span.
42.9: The Los Angeles defense has allowed a red zone touchdown percentage of 42.9, good for the third-best rate in the NFL this season.
42: Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. needs nine tackles on Sunday to reach 42 so far this season. In doing so, he would become the fourth rookie since 2017 to total at least 42 tackles in the first five games of his career.