Which Day 3 Chargers Rookie Will Make the Biggest Impact?

Chargers radio analyst and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss Los Angeles' 2021 rookie class.
Later, The Athletic's Daniel Popper recapped last week from the Chargers podium. Among the highlights with Jeremiah:
- Impressions of head coach Brandon Staley (2:16)
- Selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall (3:33)
- Playmaking ability cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (4:45)
- On wide receiver Joshua Palmer (7:18)
- The traits of tight end Tre' McKitty (8:59)
- Which Day 3 pick could have the biggest impact in 2021? (10:55)
