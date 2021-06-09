Bolts Buzz: NFL Praises Chargers Offseason Decisions

"This was another offensive line in need of a makeover and Justin Herbert can now look forward to building off his record-setting rookie season. The biggest move was the first -- the signing of center Corey Linsley. He allowed just four total pressures last season. And the Chargers secured their left tackle when Northwestern's Rashawn Slater dropped into their laps in the draft's first round. In the third round, they added more weapons -- receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre' McKitty. The Chargers know they have to keep pace with Mahomes. Herbert gives them a chance. And now the Chargers are giving Herbert a chance."