Los Angeles Chargers Observe Black History Month by Celebrating the Impact of Black Angelenos

Week 1 - Sip & Sonder (Inglewood): Established in 2017, Sip & Sonder's flagship location is the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood, California. A Black women-owned business, Sip & Sonder is a creative hub where coffee, community, and culture connect. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sip & Sonder launched their 'Brewing for Good with Sip & Sonder' campaign to do a weekly delivery of fresh brewed coffee to employees on the COVID-19 floor at Centinela Hospital. https://www.sipandsonder.com/

Week 2 - Kobbler King (Crenshaw): Established in 1994, the Kobbler King has become a staple in the dessert industry and owner Brian McMillian remains focused on quality food and giving back to his supporters and community. Now featured in grocery retail outlets and over thirty restaurants, the Kobbler King and its specialty desserts are a true Southern California favorite. https://www.thekobblerking.com/

Week 3 - Earles (Leimert Park): Since 1992 the Earle brothers have established themselves and their restaurant as fixtures in the Crenshaw community with a following that extends beyond the greater Los Angeles Area. What began as Earle's Weiners on Crenshaw Blvd has now evolved into Earle's – an evolution from a hot dog cart to a restaurant and full-scale catering company. The Earle's are committed to the empowerment of Black and Brown people, supporting people from the Crenshaw Community and their dedication to quality food and superior service. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earle brothers established a nonprofit, Earle's Cares, to help the most vulnerable communities. Throughout the pandemic, Earle's has prepared and delivered meals. https://www.earlesrestaurant.com/