Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Observe Black History Month by Celebrating the Impact of Black Angelenos

Feb 08, 2021 at 05:20 PM
200920_KCvsLAC_MN_027
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: KC 23 - LAC 20]

Through various activations during the month of February, the Los Angeles Chargers will honor and celebrate the myriad contributions of Black Americans to our communities.

"We're inspired by our players' commitment to social justice and excited about our Black History Month activations, but we know there is more work to do," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We look forward to continuing the conversation throughout the year and we will keep using our platform to support our local communities."

The Club will use its platform to showcase Black excellence across a variety of genres – culinary, business, art, politics, sports and more – by engaging local restaurants, nonprofit organizations and civic leaders via the programming below:

Supporting Restaurants - the Heart of Communities

An astute businessman, late Chargers' patriarch Alex Spanos got his start feeding the community in the San Joaquin Valley near his native Stockton, CA to help support his struggling, growing family. Spanos' first-ever business venture – A.G. Spanos Agricultural Catering – helped lay the foundation for the family's future success; something that has not been lost on the Chargers to this day as the organization understands firsthand the critical role of entrepreneurship in building wealth and stability.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our communities and small businesses alike, with Black and Brown communities and businesses disproportionately impacted. To honor the role that black-owned restaurants have played in bringing their communities together, the Chargers are featuring four local restaurants on their digital channels and providing a Restaurant Relief donation to help cover one month of their operational costs and/or community outreach initiatives.

Each restaurant will be featured in the team's Take-Out Tuesday powered by Bud Light video series.Take-Out Tuesday will focus on the Black history and culture of four unique Los Angeles neighborhoods through the lens of the restaurants, highlighting how food can bring people and communities together. The series will feature one restaurant a week and encourage fans to order takeout from that restaurant – or another blacked-owned restaurant in their neighborhood.

The following restaurants were selected for supporting and serving their community and are scheduled to be spotlighted in Take-Out Tuesday, beginning tomorrow, in the order listed below:

Week 1 - Sip & Sonder (Inglewood): Established in 2017, Sip & Sonder's flagship location is the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood, California. A Black women-owned business, Sip & Sonder is a creative hub where coffee, community, and culture connect. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sip & Sonder launched their 'Brewing for Good with Sip & Sonder' campaign to do a weekly delivery of fresh brewed coffee to employees on the COVID-19 floor at Centinela Hospital. https://www.sipandsonder.com/

Week 2 - Kobbler King (Crenshaw): Established in 1994, the Kobbler King has become a staple in the dessert industry and owner Brian McMillian remains focused on quality food and giving back to his supporters and community. Now featured in grocery retail outlets and over thirty restaurants, the Kobbler King and its specialty desserts are a true Southern California favorite. https://www.thekobblerking.com/

Week 3 - Earles (Leimert Park): Since 1992 the Earle brothers have established themselves and their restaurant as fixtures in the Crenshaw community with a following that extends beyond the greater Los Angeles Area. What began as Earle's Weiners on Crenshaw Blvd has now evolved into Earle's – an evolution from a hot dog cart to a restaurant and full-scale catering company. The Earle's are committed to the empowerment of Black and Brown people, supporting people from the Crenshaw Community and their dedication to quality food and superior service. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earle brothers established a nonprofit, Earle's Cares, to help the most vulnerable communities. Throughout the pandemic, Earle's has prepared and delivered meals. https://www.earlesrestaurant.com/

Week 4 - Alma's Cookies & Company Restaurant (Compton): Established in 1980, Alma Cookies & Company Restaurant is a black female and family owned business known for its Southern cuisine and hospitality in the City of Compton. Mother-daughter duo Alma and Corina Pleasant, a chef and baker, began Alma Cookies as a catering business and in 2016 opened their first restaurant on Compton Blvd midway between Wilmington Ave and Alameda St. The Pleasant's classic Southern dishes and specialty desserts are acclaimed throughout the Compton community. https://almasplace.net/

Related Links

Bolts Black History Art Show with Inner-City Arts

The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund and Inner-City Arts, a nonprofit that provides art education for kids in the heart of Skid Row, kicked off Black History Month on February 1 by launching a program that highlights the accomplishments of Black Angelenos. Throughout the month of February, seven college-level students from Inner-City Arts will create art that celebrates Black Angelenos from various fields including art, politics and sports.

On Monday, February 22, students will present their finished projects via a virtual art showcase on Zoom. The showcase will also be displayed on Chargers.com.

Inner-City Arts offers a safe campus for elementary, middle and high school students to work with professional teaching artists, receive hands-on instruction in a range of subject areas within the visual, performing and media arts after school and on weekends. For more information visit: https://inner-cityarts.org/

Chargers Lunch & Learns

The Chargers will celebrate Black History, Black Culture and Black Futures through the words and insights of business and civic leaders, team front-office personnel and current and former players by hosting several Lunch & Learns throughout the month.

Topics will range from Celebrating Diversity & Exploring the Road to Racial Justice to Black History with the Bolts. All Lunch & Learns will be posted on Chargers.com.

Black Excellence at Work

The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is executing a social media campaign entitled Black Excellence at Work that will highlight Black staff from various levels and functions within several LA sports teams. Chargers Director of Business Development Jarrett Nobles will represent the team by sharing his journey in sports. Fans can follow the Black Excellence at Work campaign via @TheLAalliance on both Instagram and Twitter.

The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is a collaboration between the 11 professional sports organizations in greater Los Angeles to drive investment and impact for social justice through sport.

Related Content

news

'More Than Just a Cleat': Alohi Gilman Gives Back to His Hometown

The Chargers safety donated 200 pairs of cleats to young athletes in Laie, Hawaii.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Invite Four Local Healthcare Heroes to Attend Super Bowl LV

Two local medical doctors, a certified nurse practitioner and board certified nurse will all be guests of the Chargers in appreciation of their tireless service to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Chargers Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with MLK Elementary

"To reemphasize the things that he did ... I think it's definitely important to continue to share his legacy."
news

Bolts Continue Holiday Bike Giveaway Tradition in Unprecedented Year

The team got creative and with Pechanga Resort Casino, donated 200 bikes, locks, and helmets to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro L.A.
news

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi Bring the Holiday Spirit to Inglewood Families

It's the season of giving, and the Los Angeles Chargers and Pepsi joined forces to give back to those in need in Sofi Stadium's own backyard. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Grow Social Justice Footprint Through Expanded Partnership with Liberty Hill Foundation

Chargers expanded partnership with Liberty Hill includes initial $100,000 donation to the Foundation in effort to promote equal economic, political and social rights/opportunities in the community.
news

Isaac Rochell Nominated for 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field.
news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank Launch Bolts Community Crew with Partnership Renewal

Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank mark continuation of community-focused partnership by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles and 5,000 hygiene kits to Midnight Mission's skid-row facility. 
news

2020 Salute to Service Nominee: James Collins

Collins has spent over 30 seasons in the NFL after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1980-84.
news

Chargers Host "Spooky Stories" Halloween Event with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

"It is great that these kids have the players to look up to and show them how to be strong. If they keep working and fighting like this, then you can be a player like these guys when they grow up."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More

Advertising