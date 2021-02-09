Los Angeles Chargers Observe Black History Month by Celebrating the Impact of Black Angelenos

Through various activations during the month of February, the Los Angeles Chargers will honor and celebrate the myriad contributions of Black Americans to our communities.
"We're inspired by our players' commitment to social justice and excited about our Black History Month activations, but we know there is more work to do," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We look forward to continuing the conversation throughout the year and we will keep using our platform to support our local communities."
The Club will use its platform to showcase Black excellence across a variety of genres – culinary, business, art, politics, sports and more – by engaging local restaurants, nonprofit organizations and civic leaders via the programming below:
Supporting Restaurants - the Heart of Communities
An astute businessman, late Chargers' patriarch Alex Spanos got his start feeding the community in the San Joaquin Valley near his native Stockton, CA to help support his struggling, growing family. Spanos' first-ever business venture – A.G. Spanos Agricultural Catering – helped lay the foundation for the family's future success; something that has not been lost on the Chargers to this day as the organization understands firsthand the critical role of entrepreneurship in building wealth and stability.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our communities and small businesses alike, with Black and Brown communities and businesses disproportionately impacted. To honor the role that black-owned restaurants have played in bringing their communities together, the Chargers are featuring four local restaurants on their digital channels and providing a Restaurant Relief donation to help cover one month of their operational costs and/or community outreach initiatives.
Each restaurant will be featured in the team's Take-Out Tuesday powered by Bud Light video series.Take-Out Tuesday will focus on the Black history and culture of four unique Los Angeles neighborhoods through the lens of the restaurants, highlighting how food can bring people and communities together. The series will feature one restaurant a week and encourage fans to order takeout from that restaurant – or another blacked-owned restaurant in their neighborhood.
The following restaurants were selected for supporting and serving their community and are scheduled to be spotlighted in Take-Out Tuesday, beginning tomorrow, in the order listed below:
Week 1 - Sip & Sonder (Inglewood): Established in 2017, Sip & Sonder's flagship location is the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood, California. A Black women-owned business, Sip & Sonder is a creative hub where coffee, community, and culture connect. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sip & Sonder launched their 'Brewing for Good with Sip & Sonder' campaign to do a weekly delivery of fresh brewed coffee to employees on the COVID-19 floor at Centinela Hospital. https://www.sipandsonder.com/
Week 2 - Kobbler King (Crenshaw): Established in 1994, the Kobbler King has become a staple in the dessert industry and owner Brian McMillian remains focused on quality food and giving back to his supporters and community. Now featured in grocery retail outlets and over thirty restaurants, the Kobbler King and its specialty desserts are a true Southern California favorite. https://www.thekobblerking.com/
Week 3 - Earles (Leimert Park): Since 1992 the Earle brothers have established themselves and their restaurant as fixtures in the Crenshaw community with a following that extends beyond the greater Los Angeles Area. What began as Earle's Weiners on Crenshaw Blvd has now evolved into Earle's – an evolution from a hot dog cart to a restaurant and full-scale catering company. The Earle's are committed to the empowerment of Black and Brown people, supporting people from the Crenshaw Community and their dedication to quality food and superior service. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earle brothers established a nonprofit, Earle's Cares, to help the most vulnerable communities. Throughout the pandemic, Earle's has prepared and delivered meals. https://www.earlesrestaurant.com/
Week 4 - Alma's Cookies & Company Restaurant (Compton): Established in 1980, Alma Cookies & Company Restaurant is a black female and family owned business known for its Southern cuisine and hospitality in the City of Compton. Mother-daughter duo Alma and Corina Pleasant, a chef and baker, began Alma Cookies as a catering business and in 2016 opened their first restaurant on Compton Blvd midway between Wilmington Ave and Alameda St. The Pleasant's classic Southern dishes and specialty desserts are acclaimed throughout the Compton community. https://almasplace.net/
Bolts Black History Art Show with Inner-City Arts
The Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund and Inner-City Arts, a nonprofit that provides art education for kids in the heart of Skid Row, kicked off Black History Month on February 1 by launching a program that highlights the accomplishments of Black Angelenos. Throughout the month of February, seven college-level students from Inner-City Arts will create art that celebrates Black Angelenos from various fields including art, politics and sports.
On Monday, February 22, students will present their finished projects via a virtual art showcase on Zoom. The showcase will also be displayed on Chargers.com.
Inner-City Arts offers a safe campus for elementary, middle and high school students to work with professional teaching artists, receive hands-on instruction in a range of subject areas within the visual, performing and media arts after school and on weekends. For more information visit: https://inner-cityarts.org/
Chargers Lunch & Learns
The Chargers will celebrate Black History, Black Culture and Black Futures through the words and insights of business and civic leaders, team front-office personnel and current and former players by hosting several Lunch & Learns throughout the month.
Topics will range from Celebrating Diversity & Exploring the Road to Racial Justice to Black History with the Bolts. All Lunch & Learns will be posted on Chargers.com.
Black Excellence at Work
The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is executing a social media campaign entitled Black Excellence at Work that will highlight Black staff from various levels and functions within several LA sports teams. Chargers Director of Business Development Jarrett Nobles will represent the team by sharing his journey in sports. Fans can follow the Black Excellence at Work campaign via @TheLAalliance on both Instagram and Twitter.
The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is a collaboration between the 11 professional sports organizations in greater Los Angeles to drive investment and impact for social justice through sport.