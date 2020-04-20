Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:

Peter King, NBC Sports – OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Last updated: April 20, 2020

"I hear the Chargers are planning to use Bulaga at right tackle. So they're absolutely denuded on the left side of the line, and here's the first-team all-American left tackle from the SEC sitting there for them."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: April 20, 2020

"Wouldn't surprise me to see a team move to No. 3 overall for Tua (or Justin Herbert), but if he's available here, this pairing feels like the ideal outcome. The Chargers sit tight and pick a phenomenally skilled QB who they don't have to rush on the field thanks to the presence of Tyrod Taylor."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Last updated: April 12, 2020

"Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe L.A. goes in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for K.C. to win the division."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: April 17, 2020

"The Chargers get a steal here. Tua should lead this team to success for a long time -- IF his injury history was more fluke than trend."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Last updated: April 17, 2020

"Their defense becomes the most versatile in the country with Desmond King, Derwin James and Simmons."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Last updated: April 16, 2020

"Adding Simmons to that defense would give them a ridiculously stout group of talent to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co."

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (from WAS)

Last updated: April 15, 2020

"The Chargers could package next year's first-round pick in a deal to move up four spots with Washington, another team that could use more picks to fill tons of needs on both sides of the ball."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: April 15, 2020

"The Chargers could go a variety of ways here, regardless of whether Tua is on the board. The thought of featuring Derwin James and Isaiah Simmons behind Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa is awfully tempting. As is drafting one of the top offensive tackles. Tagovailoa to Los Angeles at No. 6 would be a good fit for all parties involved. Tyrod Taylor for a year; Tua from there. But this is a guess. I repeat -- a guess."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 15, 2020

"There very well could be a mystery team that makes a play for Herbert here. A little more than a week out, I go with "chalk" here for a club that needs a long-term answer at quarterback."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: April 14, 2020

Subscription required: "If the Chargers decide to pass on a quarterback with this pick, keep an eye on their taking the top offensive tackle on the board."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Last updated: April 14, 2020

"Pairing Simmons with Derwin James would give the Bolts a pair of Swiss Army Knife defenders on the second level to wreak havoc on opponents with their collective speed, athleticism and versatility."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (subscription required)

Last updated: April 13, 2020

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon