Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 6 overall:
Peter King, NBC Sports – OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Last updated: April 20, 2020
"I hear the Chargers are planning to use Bulaga at right tackle. So they're absolutely denuded on the left side of the line, and here's the first-team all-American left tackle from the SEC sitting there for them."
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 20, 2020
"Wouldn't surprise me to see a team move to No. 3 overall for Tua (or Justin Herbert), but if he's available here, this pairing feels like the ideal outcome. The Chargers sit tight and pick a phenomenally skilled QB who they don't have to rush on the field thanks to the presence of Tyrod Taylor."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Last updated: April 12, 2020
"Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe L.A. goes in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for K.C. to win the division."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 17, 2020
"The Chargers get a steal here. Tua should lead this team to success for a long time -- IF his injury history was more fluke than trend."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Last updated: April 17, 2020
"Their defense becomes the most versatile in the country with Desmond King, Derwin James and Simmons."
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Last updated: April 16, 2020
"Adding Simmons to that defense would give them a ridiculously stout group of talent to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co."
Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (from WAS)
Last updated: April 15, 2020
"The Chargers could package next year's first-round pick in a deal to move up four spots with Washington, another team that could use more picks to fill tons of needs on both sides of the ball."
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 15, 2020
"The Chargers could go a variety of ways here, regardless of whether Tua is on the board. The thought of featuring Derwin James and Isaiah Simmons behind Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa is awfully tempting. As is drafting one of the top offensive tackles. Tagovailoa to Los Angeles at No. 6 would be a good fit for all parties involved. Tyrod Taylor for a year; Tua from there. But this is a guess. I repeat -- a guess."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 15, 2020
"There very well could be a mystery team that makes a play for Herbert here. A little more than a week out, I go with "chalk" here for a club that needs a long-term answer at quarterback."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 14, 2020
Subscription required: "If the Chargers decide to pass on a quarterback with this pick, keep an eye on their taking the top offensive tackle on the board."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Last updated: April 14, 2020
"Pairing Simmons with Derwin James would give the Bolts a pair of Swiss Army Knife defenders on the second level to wreak havoc on opponents with their collective speed, athleticism and versatility."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (subscription required)
Last updated: April 13, 2020
Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 10, 2020
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 9, 2020
"The Dolphins pass on Tua, but the Chargers don't. They take the risk on Tagovailoa being healthy."
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 8, 2020
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 7, 2020
"The Chargers have a talented roster and now they have a point guard to distribute the ball for the next decade-plus."
Charles Davis, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 2, 2020
"With Philip Rivers gone to Indianapolis, the Chargers use the sixth overall pick on their leader of the future."
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 1, 2020
"His arm strength and mobility would pair well with the loaded Chargers skill-position group."
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 31, 2020
"Finding a solid quarterback is a risky proposition, and picking Herbert certainly is risky despite his excellent tools, but the payout is too great if he can put it all together."
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 31, 2020
PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. "A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs."
Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Last updated: March 30, 2020
Subscription required: "Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class -- and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too -- but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 30, 2020
Considering the increased likelihood of Tyrod Taylor being a major part of the team's 2020 effort and the Chargers' improvements at left tackle (Bryan Bulaga) and on defense (CB Chris Harris) in free agency, Tagovailoa's blend of quick- and deep-passing potential gives the Bolts the best chance for the most wins in 2020. Should Tua not be available, Mekhi Becton would be my model's next-best selection here."
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 24, 2020
"The Philip Rivers era is over, with Tyrod Taylor topping the QB depth chart at the moment. Could Taylor be a bridge to Herbert? Would Tom Telesco, Anthony Lynn and Co. try to trade up for Tagovailoa?"
Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 22, 2020
"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.
"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 20, 2020
"PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Chargers are headed into a new stadium without much fanfare at the QB position, unless they move up three spots and secure this talented lefty, who should become the face of their franchise by 2021."
