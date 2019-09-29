Chargers Get Back On Track in Comprehensive Win over Dolphins

With Rivers, Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers offense rolling, Lynn didn't deem it necessary to play running back Melvin Gordon, who returned to the team on Thursday.

"(It was) very tempting to play (Gordon) at the end there," Lynn said. "But at the same time, he's only had a day-and-a-half of football practice. I want him to get more practice time and more time with the guys in the offense. He'll get some more reps next week, for sure."