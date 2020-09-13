Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Game Recap: Chargers Beat Bengals, 16-13

Sep 13, 2020 at 03:38 PM
3LAC0560
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

The Los Angeles Chargers start the year 1-0 after a 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

First quarter

The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Los Angeles Chargers 7-0 after one.

The Chargers started the game on defense, forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive. On the defense's second series, linebacker Drue Tranquill was carted off with a left ankle injury.

Los Angeles forced three punts in the opening quarter, but so did Cincinnati. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow rushed 23 yards for the game's first touchdown on the Bengals' fourth possession.

The Chargers committed five penalties in the quarter and generated three first down on offense. Tyrod Taylor was 5-of-11 for 49 yards. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery got his first sack of the 2020 season.

Second quarter

The Bolts started the second quarter by turning the ball over on downs after attempting to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Cincinnati 39.

However, on the Bengals' ensuing offensive series, the Chargers defense continued to bring pressure. Uchenna Nwosu sacked Burrow on first down for a loss of three. Two plays later, Joey Bosa met his old teammate in the backfield to force a Bengals punt.

The Chargers offense got into the red zone after Taylor found Mike Williams deep for a 36-yard connection on third down. The Bengals red zone defense held but the Bolts got on the board courtesy of a 24-yard field goal attempt from Michael Badgley.

With just over a minute left in the first half, the Bolts went for it again on fourth down, but failed to convert. However, they got the ball back after Cincy went three-and-out. Taylor hit Hunter Henry for a gain of 33 to take the ball to the Bengals 37. Three plays later, Badgley kicked his second successful field goal of the day to make it 7-6 in favor if the Bengals at the half.

The Chargers outgained the Bengals 232-88 total yards in the first half. Additionally, the defense had three sacks and held Cincinnati to just five first downs.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

A pair of Randy Bullock field goals (50, 42 yards) were the only points of the third quarter, extending the Bengals' lead to 13-6. Michael Badgley missed a 50-yard field goal with 11:43 left in the quarter.

The Chargers got contributions from a couple of rookies. Joshua Kelley had a 26-yard rush, while Joe Reed's 46-yard kick return set L.A. up at their own 45-yard line. Four plays later, the Chargers have gotten down to Cincinnati's 33-yard line to open the fourth quarter.

Photos: Chargers at Bengals In-Game

Browse through live action photos as the Bolts take on the Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2020 season.

4LAC3631
1 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3683
2 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3695
3 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3678
4 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3717
5 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3667
6 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3671
7 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3744
8 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0387
9 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0374
10 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0511
11 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0433
12 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0399
13 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0531
14 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0560
15 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0573
16 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0597
17 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3750
18 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3741
19 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3747
20 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0841
21 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0662
22 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0850
23 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0785
24 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0792
25 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3778
26 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1064
27 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1087
28 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1072
29 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1120
30 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3883
31 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3885
32 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3921
33 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3938
34 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1340
35 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1341
36 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1184
37 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1226
38 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1265
39 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4032
40 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1406
41 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4095
42 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1475
43 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1463
44 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1492
45 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4133
46 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1569
47 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1581
48 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4144
49 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1524
50 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4171
51 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1696
52 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1691
53 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4226
54 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4233
55 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4239
56 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1851
57 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4374
58 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1917
59 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1969
60 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2058
61 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2074
62 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4439
63 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4430
64 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4449
65 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4423
66 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4430
67 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4627
68 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1405
69 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4654
70 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4739
71 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4705
72 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4847
73 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2136
74 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2162
75 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2174
76 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2192
77 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2184
78 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2281
79 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Fourth quarter

The Chargers started the fourth quarter in Cincy territory and capped it off with a touchdown from rookie running back Joshua Kelley, the first of his NFL career.

On the next Bengals drive, running back Joe Mixon fumbled and the ball was pounced on by Bolts linebacker Nick Vigil, who joined the team in free agency after four seasons with Cincinnati. Linebacker Denzel Perryman forced the fumble on the running back. The Bolts then took the first lead of the game, 16-13, off a field goal.

The Bengals began driving, but Burrow attempted a shovel pass to Gio Bernard, but it was picked off by Melvin Ingram with just over five minutes to go. 

While the Bengals got the ball back and got into the red zone, their kicker missed the game-tying field goal at the very end to make the Chargers 1-0 on the 2020 season.

Related Content

What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said Following the Bolts' Win
news

What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said Following the Bolts' Win

"Joey (Bosa) and Melvin (Ingram), like I said before, are two of the best in the world at what they do. That's why they get paid a lot of money to sack guys like me, and they lived up to it today."  
Inactives: Chargers at Bengals
news

Inactives: Chargers at Bengals

Bryan Bulaga and Mike Williams are active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray 'Poised' and Ready for NFL Debut
news

Linebacker Kenneth Murray 'Poised' and Ready for NFL Debut

The Chargers first-round pick is set to start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bond Between the Bradleys and Burrows
news

The Bond Between the Bradleys and Burrows

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Bengals QB Joe Burrow's dad, Jim, previously coached together at North Dakota St. 
Chargers – Bengals Game Preview
news

Chargers – Bengals Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into the 2020 season opener.
10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback
news

10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

The Chargers will have a new starting signal caller this Sunday for the first time in 224 games.
How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals
news

How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals on September 13, 2020.
Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season
news

Chargers Podcast Network Announces Schedule for 2020 Season

The CPN will feature five podcasts, including the return of "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - IND 24]
news

Five Best Plays of the Chargers' 2019 Season

Relive the Chargers' top plays of the 2019 season
By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09
news

By the Numbers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen Match Franchise Record for First Time Since '09

Numbers you need to know from this duo and other Charges players who set personal bests and went into the record books in Week 17.
Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs
news

Recap: Bolts Conclude 2019 with 31-21 Loss Against Chiefs

Highlights from the game include Mike Williams eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and Keenan Allen setting a Chargers single-season reception record.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
A tour of Sofi Stadium with iHeart Media on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Inglewood, CA
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising