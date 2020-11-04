Raiders – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
Los Angeles welcomes Las Vegas for the first matchup between the teams of the season, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers trail in the all-time series with the Raiders, 54-64-2, but hold a 12-5 mark in the last 17 home games. Los Angeles has scored 20-plus points in four of the last five contests, winning three of those games by double digits.
Averaging 471.1 net yards per game, the Bolts boast the NFL's No. 2 offense this year. Led by Justin Herbert's AFC-best 303.3 passing yards per game, Los Angeles' passing attack has seen eight different players catch touchdowns. Keenan Allen has caught 53 passes for 548 yards and is on pace for single-season career highs in each. Defensively, Joey Bosa leads the team with 4.5 sacks and ranks No. 2 in the NFL this season with 23 quarterback pressures.
After a 10-point win in Cleveland last week, Las Vegas sits with a 4-3 record this season. Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the AFC with 522 rushing yards while Derek Carr's 70.6 completion percentage over the last two years ranks No. 3 in the NFL among qualified passers. Maxx Crosby leads the team with four sacks this season.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|54-65-2
|Regular Season Series Record
|54-65-2
|Chargers All-Time vs. Raiders at Home
|27-33-1
|Last Time vs. Raiders at Home
|Dec. 22, 2019 — L, 24-17
|Current Streak
|L, Two games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 22, 2019 (Home) — L, 24-17
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|13 games (2003-09)
|Longest Raiders Win Streak
|10 games (1972-77)
|HC Anthony Lynn vs. L.V.
|4-2
|Lynn All-Time vs. L.V.*
|14-12
|Most Career GP vs. L.V.
|DE Melvin Ingram (14)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
4+: Justin Herbert has tossed three or more touchdowns in four consecutive games, tying for the longest streak by a rookie quarterback in NFL annals while the four performances also ties for the most by any rookie quarterback in history.
577: With nine catches last week, Keenan Allen reached 577 for his career. It marks the most receptions since 1970 in a player's first 93 career games.
5: Melvin Ingram has a five-game sack streak against the Raiders. A half-sack or more on Sunday would tie for the longest active streak against one team.