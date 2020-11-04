Raiders – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW

Los Angeles welcomes Las Vegas for the first matchup between the teams of the season, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers trail in the all-time series with the Raiders, 54-64-2, but hold a 12-5 mark in the last 17 home games. Los Angeles has scored 20-plus points in four of the last five contests, winning three of those games by double digits.

Averaging 471.1 net yards per game, the Bolts boast the NFL's No. 2 offense this year. Led by Justin Herbert's AFC-best 303.3 passing yards per game, Los Angeles' passing attack has seen eight different players catch touchdowns. Keenan Allen has caught 53 passes for 548 yards and is on pace for single-season career highs in each. Defensively, Joey Bosa leads the team with 4.5 sacks and ranks No. 2 in the NFL this season with 23 quarterback pressures.