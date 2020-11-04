Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Raiders – Chargers Game Preview

Nov 04, 2020 at 08:05 AM

OVERVIEW

Los Angeles welcomes Las Vegas for the first matchup between the teams of the season, kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers trail in the all-time series with the Raiders, 54-64-2, but hold a 12-5 mark in the last 17 home games. Los Angeles has scored 20-plus points in four of the last five contests, winning three of those games by double digits.

Averaging 471.1 net yards per game, the Bolts boast the NFL's No. 2 offense this year. Led by Justin Herbert's AFC-best 303.3 passing yards per game, Los Angeles' passing attack has seen eight different players catch touchdowns. Keenan Allen has caught 53 passes for 548 yards and is on pace for single-season career highs in each. Defensively, Joey Bosa leads the team with 4.5 sacks and ranks No. 2 in the NFL this season with 23 quarterback pressures.

After a 10-point win in Cleveland last week, Las Vegas sits with a 4-3 record this season. Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the AFC with 522 rushing yards while Derek Carr's 70.6 completion percentage over the last two years ranks No. 3 in the NFL among qualified passers. Maxx Crosby leads the team with four sacks this season.

201108 - W9 vs. Las Vegas Cover

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Release

View

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Table inside Article
All-Time Series Record 54-65-2
Regular Season Series Record 54-65-2
Chargers All-Time vs. Raiders at Home 27-33-1
Last Time vs. Raiders at Home Dec. 22, 2019 — L, 24-17
Current Streak L, Two games
Last Meeting Dec. 22, 2019 (Home) — L, 24-17
Longest Chargers Win Streak 13 games (2003-09)
Longest Raiders Win Streak 10 games (1972-77)
HC Anthony Lynn vs. L.V. 4-2
Lynn All-Time vs. L.V.* 14-12
Most Career GP vs. L.V. DE Melvin Ingram (14)

*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

4+: Justin Herbert has tossed three or more touchdowns in four consecutive games, tying for the longest streak by a rookie quarterback in NFL annals while the four performances also ties for the most by any rookie quarterback in history.

577: With nine catches last week, Keenan Allen reached 577 for his career. It marks the most receptions since 1970 in a player's first 93 career games.

5: Melvin Ingram has a five-game sack streak against the Raiders. A half-sack or more on Sunday would tie for the longest active streak against one team.

Related Content

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 9 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into Week 9 of the 2020 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 pm PT.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan's Clutch on Third Down

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Chargers Lose to Broncos, 31-30

Los Angeles falls to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
news

Inactives: Chargers vs Broncos

Here are the inactives for Chargers-Broncos.
news

Chargers-Broncos Week 8 Injury Report

A look at the injury report as we head into Week 8 of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Spreading the Wealth in Big-Play Chargers Offense

Eleven different Chargers players – including Herbert – have scored a rushing or receiving touchdown entering Week 8.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:05pm PT.
news

Chargers – Broncos Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 8 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Has Longest Rush by a Chargers QB Since '88

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Chargers Beat Jaguars, 39-29

The Chargers improved to 2-4 on the season with the win.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising