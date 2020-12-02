Patriots – Chargers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots in the first of back-to-back home games to start December, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Sunday's matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. Los Angeles looks to snap a four-game skid against the Patriots in the regular season. The former AFL foes have split the last four Chargers home games in the series. The Bolts defeated the Patriots for the 1963 AFL title in a 41-point rout.

Last week, the Los Angeles defense generated three takeaways. Joey Bosa put forth the best game of his career, setting single-game career highs with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. He passed Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for No. 5 on the team's all-time sacks list and is just 2.5 away from reaching 50 for his career. The Bolts' passing game was orchestrated by Justin Herbert, who tossed 300 yards for the sixth time this season to tie an all-time rookie record.