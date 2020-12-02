Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Patriots – Chargers Game Preview

Dec 01, 2020 at 04:05 PM
OVERVIEW

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots in the first of back-to-back home games to start December, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Sunday's matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. Los Angeles looks to snap a four-game skid against the Patriots in the regular season. The former AFL foes have split the last four Chargers home games in the series. The Bolts defeated the Patriots for the 1963 AFL title in a 41-point rout.

Last week, the Los Angeles defense generated three takeaways. Joey Bosa put forth the best game of his career, setting single-game career highs with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. He passed Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for No. 5 on the team's all-time sacks list and is just 2.5 away from reaching 50 for his career. The Bolts' passing game was orchestrated by Justin Herbert, who tossed 300 yards for the sixth time this season to tie an all-time rookie record.

Winners in three of its last four games, New England enters Sunday's game with the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing attack. Damien Harris and Cam Newton have combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground — including nine scores by Newton, which ranks tied for fifth this season. J.C. Jackson ranks No. 2 in the NFL this year with a team-high six interceptions.

Week 13 vs. New England Patriots Game Release

SERIES BREAKDOWN

All-Time Series Record 15-25-2
Regular Season Series Record 14-22-2
Chargers All-Time vs. N.E. at Home 7-11-1
Last Time vs. N.E. at Home Dec. 7, 2014 — L, 23-14
Current Streak L, Five games
Last Meeting Jan. 13, 2019 at N.E. — L, 41-28
Longest Chargers Win Streak Four games (1968-70)
Longest Patriots Win Streak 10 games (1973-2001)
Anthony Lynn vs. N.E. 0-2
Lynn All-Time vs. N.E.* 9-17
Most Career GP vs. N.E. CB Chris Harris Jr. (9)

*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

50: Joey Bosa is just 2.5 sacks away from reaching 50 for his career. He'd be the second-youngest player in history to reach that mark (25 years, 148 days).

6: With 316 passing yards last week, Justin Herbert registered his sixth 300-yard game of the season to tie Andrew Luck for the most by a rookie QB in history.

48: Hunter Henry has 48 receptions on the year, the third-most in the NFL among tight ends. He sits just eight catches away from setting a single-season career high and is on pace for the most in a year by a Bolts tight end since 2013.

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
