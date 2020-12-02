Patriots – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots in the first of back-to-back home games to start December, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Sunday's matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. Los Angeles looks to snap a four-game skid against the Patriots in the regular season. The former AFL foes have split the last four Chargers home games in the series. The Bolts defeated the Patriots for the 1963 AFL title in a 41-point rout.
Last week, the Los Angeles defense generated three takeaways. Joey Bosa put forth the best game of his career, setting single-game career highs with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. He passed Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for No. 5 on the team's all-time sacks list and is just 2.5 away from reaching 50 for his career. The Bolts' passing game was orchestrated by Justin Herbert, who tossed 300 yards for the sixth time this season to tie an all-time rookie record.
Winners in three of its last four games, New England enters Sunday's game with the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing attack. Damien Harris and Cam Newton have combined for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground — including nine scores by Newton, which ranks tied for fifth this season. J.C. Jackson ranks No. 2 in the NFL this year with a team-high six interceptions.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|15-25-2
|Regular Season Series Record
|14-22-2
|Chargers All-Time vs. N.E. at Home
|7-11-1
|Last Time vs. N.E. at Home
|Dec. 7, 2014 — L, 23-14
|Current Streak
|L, Five games
|Last Meeting
|Jan. 13, 2019 at N.E. — L, 41-28
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Four games (1968-70)
|Longest Patriots Win Streak
|10 games (1973-2001)
|Anthony Lynn vs. N.E.
|0-2
|Lynn All-Time vs. N.E.*
|9-17
|Most Career GP vs. N.E.
|CB Chris Harris Jr. (9)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
50: Joey Bosa is just 2.5 sacks away from reaching 50 for his career. He'd be the second-youngest player in history to reach that mark (25 years, 148 days).
6: With 316 passing yards last week, Justin Herbert registered his sixth 300-yard game of the season to tie Andrew Luck for the most by a rookie QB in history.
48: Hunter Henry has 48 receptions on the year, the third-most in the NFL among tight ends. He sits just eight catches away from setting a single-season career high and is on pace for the most in a year by a Bolts tight end since 2013.