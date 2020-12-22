Broncos – Chargers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers host their final game of the 2020 season against the Denver Broncos, kicking off at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

Sunday's matchup marks the second of the season after Denver won on a last-second score in early November. Los Angeles looks to extend its winning streak to three straight. The Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 10 of the past 14 home contests against the Broncos, including three of the last four.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign last week by orchestrating a come-from-behind overtime victory. In the game, he set the all-time rookie mark for 300-yard performances and tied for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in history with 27 on the year. Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa, who was designated a starter, were each named to the Pro Bowl — Allen for the fourth consecutive year and Bosa for the third time in his career.