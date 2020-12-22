Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Broncos – Chargers Game Preview

Dec 22, 2020 at 03:59 PM
122220_DENGamePreview_CMS

OVERVIEW

The Los Angeles Chargers host their final game of the 2020 season against the Denver Broncos, kicking off at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

Sunday's matchup marks the second of the season after Denver won on a last-second score in early November. Los Angeles looks to extend its winning streak to three straight. The Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 10 of the past 14 home contests against the Broncos, including three of the last four.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign last week by orchestrating a come-from-behind overtime victory. In the game, he set the all-time rookie mark for 300-yard performances and tied for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in history with 27 on the year. Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa, who was designated a starter, were each named to the Pro Bowl — Allen for the fourth consecutive year and Bosa for the third time in his career.

Denver's offense is led by Melvin Gordon III, who paces the team with 814 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while adding 141 yards and a score receiving. Bradley Chubb has 7.5 sacks on the year while Justin Simmons' four interceptions are a team high. Brandon McManus is among the game's top kickers, converting 22- of-24 field goals this season.

201227 - W16 vs. Denver Cover

Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos Game Release

View

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Table inside Article
All-Time Series Record 52-69-1
Regular Season Series Record 52-68-1
Chargers All-Time vs. Den. at Home 34-26
Last Meeting Nov. 1, 2020 at Den. — L, 31-30
Current Streak L, Three (3) games
Last Time vs. Den. at Home Oct. 6, 2019 vs. Den. — L, 20-13
Longest Chargers Win Streak Six (6) games (1963-66)
Longest Broncos Win Streak Seven (7) games (1975-78)
HC Anthony Lynn vs. Den. 2-5
Lynn All-Time vs. Den.* 3-9
Most Career GP vs. Den. S Jahleel Addae (12)

*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

21: The Chargers improved to 21-3 under Head Coach Anthony Lynn when winning the turnover battle. The .875 winning percentage is No. 8 in the NFL over that span.

50: Tyron Johnson leads the NFL with four receptions of 50-plus yards. His 22.5 receiving average is tops in the league among players with at least 15 catches.

27: With 27 touchdown passes on the year, Justin Herbert tied for the all-time rookie record. His next will give him a record-setting 28 for the season. If Herbert throws two touchdowns, he will set the all-time rookie mark for games with multiple touchdown passes (10).

