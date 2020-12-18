Justin Herbert Clutch in Chargers' 30-27 OT Win Over Raiders

Fourth quarter

The Raiders opened the fourth quarter facing a 4th-and-2 from their own 43 and converted it to keep their drive alive. They ended up converting another fourth down later on in the drive to set them up with a 1st-and-goal. Mariota ended up keeping it himself on 3rd-and-goal to run it in to tie the game off a 19-play drive that took up 10:52.

The Chargers quickly got into Raider territory after Austin Ekeler had a run of 27 and Herbert kept it on the next play for a run of 12. Badgley came on to attempt a 47-yard field goal but it was wide left, and the Raiders got the ball back with 3:38 to go.

Vegas started driving, but Chris Harris Jr. picked Mariota off and returned it 52 yards to the Raiders' 32. The Bolts got down to the Vegas 25, but on third down, Herbert was sacked for a loss of eight. Badgley came on for a 51-yard attempt, but it was wide left again, and the Raiders got the ball back with :53 left in the game.