Justin Herbert Clutch in Chargers' 30-27 OT Win Over Raiders

First quarter
The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out to start the game and let Justin Herbert do the rest.
The rookie went 6-of-6 for 75 yards on Los Angeles' opening possession, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. The 12-play, 78-yard drive included wide receiver Keenan Allen's 100th reception of the season. Henry also set a career high in receptions with 57.
Las Vegas responded with a nine-play scoring drive that resulted in a 23-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but quarterback Derek Carr went to the locker room with a groin injury.
The Chargers will begin the second quarter at their own 43 yard line after a 17-yard reception from Tyron Johnson, who has a pair of catches for 35 yards.
Second quarter
Marcus Mariota entered the game at QB for the Raiders on their first drive of the second quarter for the injured Carr.
He ended up connecting with tight end Darren Waller on that drive for a 35-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.
On the ensuing Chargers drive, Herbert marched the team down the field, but the drive stalled and Michael Badgley tied the game off a 22-yard field goal.
The Raiders were forced to punt, and a 19-yarder set the Bolts up at the Las Vegas 49 with a minute left in the first half. They capitalized on the great field position as Herbert found Johnson for a 26-yard TD to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
With that score, Herbert tied Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's record for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in NFL history (27.)
The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.
Third quarter
Los Angeles went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half.
The Raiders took advantage with a 10-play, 66-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown by running back Josh Jacobs. Carlson's extra point tied the game at 17-17.
Herbert and Co. answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Kalen Ballage's one-yard rushing score put Los Angeles up 24-17 after a Badgley extra point.
Wide receivers KJ Hill, Jalen Guyton and Johnson have combined for nine catches for 138 yards through three quarters. Henry leads the team through three with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Fourth quarter
The Raiders opened the fourth quarter facing a 4th-and-2 from their own 43 and converted it to keep their drive alive. They ended up converting another fourth down later on in the drive to set them up with a 1st-and-goal. Mariota ended up keeping it himself on 3rd-and-goal to run it in to tie the game off a 19-play drive that took up 10:52.
The Chargers quickly got into Raider territory after Austin Ekeler had a run of 27 and Herbert kept it on the next play for a run of 12. Badgley came on to attempt a 47-yard field goal but it was wide left, and the Raiders got the ball back with 3:38 to go.
Vegas started driving, but Chris Harris Jr. picked Mariota off and returned it 52 yards to the Raiders' 32. The Bolts got down to the Vegas 25, but on third down, Herbert was sacked for a loss of eight. Badgley came on for a 51-yard attempt, but it was wide left again, and the Raiders got the ball back with :53 left in the game.
With four seconds left, kicker Daniel Carlson came on to attempt a 65-yard field goal, but the snap was no good and the game went to OT.
Overtime
Las Vegas started with the ball. A 14-play drive ended with a 23-yard Carlson field goal.
Down three, Herbert found Guyton for a 53-yard reception that got the Chargers down to Las Vegas' two-yard line. Three plays later, Herbert punched in the game-winning score from a yard out. He finished the game 22-of-32 for 314 yards and three total touchdowns. The Chargers improved to 5-9 and secured their first division win since Week 17 of 2018.