Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Clutch in Chargers' 30-27 OT Win Over Raiders

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:11 PM
Chargers Raiders Football
AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) tries to evade Las Vegas Raiders' Daryl Worley, left, and Kendal Vickers (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

First quarter

The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out to start the game and let Justin Herbert do the rest.

The rookie went 6-of-6 for 75 yards on Los Angeles' opening possession, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. The 12-play, 78-yard drive included wide receiver Keenan Allen's 100th reception of the season. Henry also set a career high in receptions with 57.

Las Vegas responded with a nine-play scoring drive that resulted in a 23-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but quarterback Derek Carr went to the locker room with a groin injury.

The Chargers will begin the second quarter at their own 43 yard line after a 17-yard reception from Tyron Johnson, who has a pair of catches for 35 yards.

Second quarter

Marcus Mariota entered the game at QB for the Raiders on their first drive of the second quarter for the injured Carr.

He ended up connecting with tight end Darren Waller on that drive for a 35-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

On the ensuing Chargers drive, Herbert marched the team down the field, but the drive stalled and Michael Badgley tied the game off a 22-yard field goal.

The Raiders were forced to punt, and a 19-yarder set the Bolts up at the Las Vegas 49 with a minute left in the first half. They capitalized on the great field position as Herbert found Johnson for a 26-yard TD to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

With that score, Herbert tied Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's record for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in NFL history (27.)

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

Los Angeles went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half.

The Raiders took advantage with a 10-play, 66-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown by running back Josh Jacobs. Carlson's extra point tied the game at 17-17.

Herbert and Co. answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Kalen Ballage's one-yard rushing score put Los Angeles up 24-17 after a Badgley extra point.

Wide receivers KJ Hill, Jalen Guyton and Johnson have combined for nine catches for 138 yards through three quarters. Henry leads the team through three with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Fourth quarter

The Raiders opened the fourth quarter facing a 4th-and-2 from their own 43 and converted it to keep their drive alive. They ended up converting another fourth down later on in the drive to set them up with a 1st-and-goal. Mariota ended up keeping it himself on 3rd-and-goal to run it in to tie the game off a 19-play drive that took up 10:52.

The Chargers quickly got into Raider territory after Austin Ekeler had a run of 27 and Herbert kept it on the next play for a run of 12. Badgley came on to attempt a 47-yard field goal but it was wide left, and the Raiders got the ball back with 3:38 to go.

Vegas started driving, but Chris Harris Jr. picked Mariota off and returned it 52 yards to the Raiders' 32. The Bolts got down to the Vegas 25, but on third down, Herbert was sacked for a loss of eight. Badgley came on for a 51-yard attempt, but it was wide left again, and the Raiders got the ball back with :53 left in the game.

With four seconds left, kicker Daniel Carlson came on to attempt a 65-yard field goal, but the snap was no good and the game went to OT.

Overtime

Las Vegas started with the ball. A 14-play drive ended with a 23-yard Carlson field goal.

Down three, Herbert found Guyton for a 53-yard reception that got the Chargers down to Las Vegas' two-yard line. Three plays later, Herbert punched in the game-winning score from a yard out. He finished the game 22-of-32 for 314 yards and three total touchdowns. The Chargers improved to 5-9 and secured their first division win since Week 17 of 2018.

Related Content

news

Chargers Beat Falcons, 20-17

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-9 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Patriots, 45-0

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 3-9 on the season.
news

Chargers Lose to Bills, 27-17

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 3-8 on the season.
news

Chargers Win 34-28 over Jets

Against New York, Los Angeles gets its third win of season.
news

Chargers Lose to Dolphins, 29-21

Los Angeles falls to 2-7 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Lose to Raiders, 31-26

The Bolts fall to 2-6 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Lose to Broncos, 31-30

Los Angeles falls to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
news

Chargers Beat Jaguars, 39-29

The Chargers improved to 2-4 on the season with the win.
news

Chargers Lose 30-27 to Saints in Overtime

Justin Herbert throws for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
news

Chargers Lose 38-31 to Buccaneers

Los Angeles falls to 1-3 on the season.
news

Chargers Lose 21-16 to Panthers

Los Angeles drops to 1-2 on the season.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising