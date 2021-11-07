Chargers Beat Eagles, 27-24

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24, in Week 9 of the 2021 season.
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Chargers forced the Eagles to punt the ball away on their first drive, allowing the Bolts offense to start their first drive of the day from their own one-yard line.
The Chargers put together a nice opening-drive with big plays from Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton and Austin Ekeler. A 23-yard screen play to Stephen Anderson brought the ball to the Eagles' two-yard-line, but the Bolts' drive came to an end as they couldn't convert on 4th-and-goal. The Chargers defense forced a punt on the ensuing Eagles' drive and the Chargers got the ball back at the Eagles' 38-yard line.
The Bolts were able to march down the field back to the Eagles two-yard line once again. Herbert connected with Anderson again, this time for a two-yard touchdown pass. The Chargers capped off the six-play, 38-yard drive by Hopkins making the PAT that made the score 7-0.
Second Quarter
The Eagles finished off the drive they started in the first quarter with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Howard. Howard's score capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive that tied the game 7-7 after the PAT attempt was good.
The Chargers were able to put together a drive into Eagles territory but were stopped short on another fourth down attempt giving the ball back to the Eagles. The Eagles were able to drive down to the Chargers 23-yard line as Hurts ran out of bounds to take the clock to the two-minute warning.
On third-and-goal Hurts looked for the end zone, but the Chargers forced the incomplete pass to make the Eagles settle for the field goal. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made the 24-yard field goal that capped off the 16-play drive for Philadelphia. The field goal made the score 10-7, Eagles at halftime.
Third Quarter
The Chargers received the ball to start the third quarter. On their first drive of the second-half, Herbert connected with Allen and Donald Parham Jr. for 16 and 15-yard gains respectively that brought the Chargers down to the red zone. The Bolts tied the game at ten apiece after the 30-yard field goal from Hopkins.
On the Eagles' ensuing drive, Bosa made a big play to sack Hurts on third down and forced the Eagles to go three-and-out. On the first play of the Chargers' next drive, Herbert launched the ball deep down the field to find Mike Williams for a 49-yard gain that put the Bolts on the Eagles 17-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert connected with Parham Jr. and when it looked like the play would come to a stop, Parham stiff-armed Darius Slay making a clear path to the end zone. The score put the Chargers up 16-10 after Hopkins PAT attempt was no good.
The Eagles responded putting together a 10-play, 85-yard drive. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell found the end zone on a one-yard rushing touchdown that put the Eagles back on top, 17-16 with 3:10 left in the third.
With 25 completions on the day, Herbert reached 600 completions in his career becoming the first player in NFL history to do so through the first 25 starts of a career.
Fourth Quarter
The Chargers started the fourth quarter off hot with an 18-yard pass to Allen to get into Eagles territory. The Bolts marched into the red zone a few plays later, and Herbert found the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run for his third total score of the day. The Bolts elected to go for two and converted with a pass to Jared Cook making the score 24-17, Chargers.
The Eagles were able to answer back with a scoring drive of their own. Hurts completed a deep ball to rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the 28-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown pass tied the ball game at 24 after the PAT was good.
The Bolts got the ball back with 6:07 left to play in the game. Facing a third down, Allen grabbed his 12th catch on the day that brought him to 104 yards receiving, his 30th career game with 100-yards receiving. On the next play, the Bolts faced another fourth down in Eagles territory and elected to go for it. Ekeler pushed his way across the first down marker giving the Bolts a fresh set of downs from the Eagles' 39-yard line as the clock hit the two-minute warning.
The Chargers were stopped short on third down, but were able to convert on 4th-and-1 as Herbert drove into the pile of linemen for the first down with 1:45 left in the game. A few plays later, Hopkins drilled the 29-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 27-24 with just two seconds left in the game.
The Bolts stopped the Eagles on the ensuing kickoff and sealed the win in Philadelphia.
