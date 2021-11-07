Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Beat Eagles, 27-24

Nov 07, 2021 at 03:50 PM
Eagles Chargers Updates

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24, in Week 9 of the 2021 season.

First Quarter

The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Chargers forced the Eagles to punt the ball away on their first drive, allowing the Bolts offense to start their first drive of the day from their own one-yard line.

The Chargers put together a nice opening-drive with big plays from Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton and Austin Ekeler. A 23-yard screen play to Stephen Anderson brought the ball to the Eagles' two-yard-line, but the Bolts' drive came to an end as they couldn't convert on 4th-and-goal. The Chargers defense forced a punt on the ensuing Eagles' drive and the Chargers got the ball back at the Eagles' 38-yard line.

The Bolts were able to march down the field back to the Eagles two-yard line once again. Herbert connected with Anderson again, this time for a two-yard touchdown pass. The Chargers capped off the six-play, 38-yard drive by Hopkins making the PAT that made the score 7-0.

Second Quarter

The Eagles finished off the drive they started in the first quarter with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Howard. Howard's score capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive that tied the game 7-7 after the PAT attempt was good.

The Chargers were able to put together a drive into Eagles territory but were stopped short on another fourth down attempt giving the ball back to the Eagles. The Eagles were able to drive down to the Chargers 23-yard line as Hurts ran out of bounds to take the clock to the two-minute warning.

On third-and-goal Hurts looked for the end zone, but the Chargers forced the incomplete pass to make the Eagles settle for the field goal. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made the 24-yard field goal that capped off the 16-play drive for Philadelphia. The field goal made the score 10-7, Eagles at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Chargers received the ball to start the third quarter. On their first drive of the second-half, Herbert connected with Allen and Donald Parham Jr. for 16 and 15-yard gains respectively that brought the Chargers down to the red zone. The Bolts tied the game at ten apiece after the 30-yard field goal from Hopkins.

On the Eagles' ensuing drive, Bosa made a big play to sack Hurts on third down and forced the Eagles to go three-and-out. On the first play of the Chargers' next drive, Herbert launched the ball deep down the field to find Mike Williams for a 49-yard gain that put the Bolts on the Eagles 17-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert connected with Parham Jr. and when it looked like the play would come to a stop, Parham stiff-armed Darius Slay making a clear path to the end zone. The score put the Chargers up 16-10 after Hopkins PAT attempt was no good.

The Eagles responded putting together a 10-play, 85-yard drive. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell found the end zone on a one-yard rushing touchdown that put the Eagles back on top, 17-16 with 3:10 left in the third.

With 25 completions on the day, Herbert reached 600 completions in his career becoming the first player in NFL history to do so through the first 25 starts of a career.

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers started the fourth quarter off hot with an 18-yard pass to Allen to get into Eagles territory. The Bolts marched into the red zone a few plays later, and Herbert found the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run for his third total score of the day. The Bolts elected to go for two and converted with a pass to Jared Cook making the score 24-17, Chargers.

The Eagles were able to answer back with a scoring drive of their own. Hurts completed a deep ball to rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the 28-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown pass tied the ball game at 24 after the PAT was good.

The Bolts got the ball back with 6:07 left to play in the game. Facing a third down, Allen grabbed his 12th catch on the day that brought him to 104 yards receiving, his 30th career game with 100-yards receiving. On the next play, the Bolts faced another fourth down in Eagles territory and elected to go for it. Ekeler pushed his way across the first down marker giving the Bolts a fresh set of downs from the Eagles' 39-yard line as the clock hit the two-minute warning.

The Chargers were stopped short on third down, but were able to convert on 4th-and-1 as Herbert drove into the pile of linemen for the first down with 1:45 left in the game. A few plays later, Hopkins drilled the 29-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 27-24 with just two seconds left in the game.

The Bolts stopped the Eagles on the ensuing kickoff and sealed the win in Philadelphia.

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Fall to Patriots, 27-24

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 4-3 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Ravens, 34-6

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 4-2 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Browns, 47-42

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Raiders, 28-14

With the win, the Bolts improve to 3-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Top Chiefs, 30-24

With the win, the Bolts improve to 2-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Cowboys, 20-17

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 1-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Washington Football Team, 20-16

The Bolts open the season 1-0.
news

Chargers Fall to Seahawks in Final Preseason Game of 2021

Los Angeles closed the preseason in the Pacific Northwest.
news

Chargers Fall to 49ers, 15-10

Easton Stick got the start at quarterback in the Chargers' second preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Top Rams, 13-6

A few of the team's youngest players shined in the Bolts' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
Latest News
Advertising