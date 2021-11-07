Chargers Beat Eagles, 27-24

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers started the fourth quarter off hot with an 18-yard pass to Allen to get into Eagles territory. The Bolts marched into the red zone a few plays later, and Herbert found the end zone on an eight-yard touchdown run for his third total score of the day. The Bolts elected to go for two and converted with a pass to Jared Cook making the score 24-17, Chargers.

The Eagles were able to answer back with a scoring drive of their own. Hurts completed a deep ball to rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the 28-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown pass tied the ball game at 24 after the PAT was good.

The Bolts got the ball back with 6:07 left to play in the game. Facing a third down, Allen grabbed his 12th catch on the day that brought him to 104 yards receiving, his 30th career game with 100-yards receiving. On the next play, the Bolts faced another fourth down in Eagles territory and elected to go for it. Ekeler pushed his way across the first down marker giving the Bolts a fresh set of downs from the Eagles' 39-yard line as the clock hit the two-minute warning.

The Chargers were stopped short on third down, but were able to convert on 4th-and-1 as Herbert drove into the pile of linemen for the first down with 1:45 left in the game. A few plays later, Hopkins drilled the 29-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 27-24 with just two seconds left in the game.