Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

Harris joins the Chargers after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at Georgia Southern University. Under Harris' direction in 2022, Georgia Southern's defensive unit ranked top-20 in the nation in red-zone defense, as four Eagles defenders earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors. Prior to last season, Harris spent four seasons at the University of Washington (2018-21), working with a secondary unit that featured a defensive back earning All-America recognition each of his four years coaching the unit. In his final season with the Huskies, the secondary helped the defense lead the country for the fewest touchdown passes allowed (six) and fewest passing yards allowed (1,720). Harris, who's coaching journey that began in Snoop Dogg's Snoop Youth Football League, went on to contribute on the coaching staffs at Northwestern Oklahoma State (2013), Humboldt State (2014), Dixie College (2015) and San Jose State (2016-17).

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Harris played collegiately at Southern California (2005-09), contributing on a Trojans team that appeared in four-straight Rose Bowls, including the 2005 BCS National Championship Game against Texas, winning each of the final three. Following his collegiate career, Harris spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2010), before joining the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Serchia joins the staff after spending each of the last three seasons directing the offense at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Last season, the Blue Dragons led the NJCAA with a scoring average of 44.0 points per game, winning all 11 games en route to their second-straight appearance in the NJCAA National Championship Game. In 2021, Hutchinson ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA with a rushing average of 273.6 yards per game, helping the Blue Dragons win the program's first NJCAA National Championship. Prior to his time at Hutchinson, Serchia spent four seasons as Texas A&M-Kingsville as the program's offensive line coach.

A former center at Colorado State, Serchia capped his playing career by helping the Rams earn a victory over Fresno State in the 2008 New Mexico Bowl. Serchia remained with the program for the next three seasons as a graduate assistant, before coaching running backs, tight ends and special teams at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., from 2013-14.

