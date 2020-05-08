10 Insights: Breaking Down the Chargers' 2020 Schedule

4) In a rarity, the Chargers will face two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks – both over 40 – in back-to-back road games: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, followed by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

5) The Chargers face four 2019 playoff teams in 2020: Kansas City (twice), New Orleans, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

6) Los Angeles is not on the road for more than two weeks at a time in 2020. Last season, the Chargers played outside of Los Angeles for four straight games from November 7 to December 8. In 2018, they played four straight games away from L.A. from October 14 to November 11.

7) Los Angeles doesn't leave the Pacific time zone for the entire month of December. The Chargers have three home games (New England, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver) and a Thursday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders before closing the 2020 regular season against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 3.

8) The Chargers have two scheduled primetime games (at New Orleans, at Las Vegas), extending their streak of at least one primetime regular season game since 2005.

9) Finishing strong is paramount: The Chargers close the season with three straight divisional games. Five of their final eight games come against the AFC West.