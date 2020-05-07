2020 Schedule Announced

SCHEDULE NOTES…

at Cincinnati, Sun., Sept. 13, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The game will mark the first time that Chargers have played in Cincinnati since 2015. The Chargers are 20-14 against the Bengals, including 9-7 on the road. The Bolts clinched the 2009 AFC West title with a 27-24 Week 15 win over Cincinnati. The teams have split a pair of postseason matchups, most recently a Chargers 27-10 victory in the 2013 AFC Wild Card round.

vs. Kansas City, Sun., Sept. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won nine of the past 16 home games against the Chiefs, with an all-time regular-season home record of 31-27-1. Los Angeles' 55 regular-season wins against the Chiefs are its most against any team. In 1993, The Chargers hosted an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs, a 17-0 victory for the Bolts in the only postseason showdown with Kansas City.

vs. Carolina, Sun., Sept. 27, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles hosts the Panthers for just the fourth time in history and first since 2012. In the last matchup, at Carolina in 2016, then-rookie Hunter Henry caught his sixth touchdown of the season, making him the fourth tight end since 1990 to have six receiving scores in the first 12 games of a career.

at Tampa Bay, Sun. Oct. 4, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — With a regular-season record of 8-3 (.727) against the Buccaneers, the Bolts face off against the team they have the best winning percentage against. Los Angeles holds a 5-1 record in Tampa. In the all-time series, the Chargers are 5-0 when scoring 25-plus points.

at New Orleans, Mon., Oct. 12, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — The Chargers face the Saints for the 13th time in history, boasting a 7-5 all-time advantage. Typically high-scoring affairs, Los Angeles has eclipsed 30 points in three of the last four games. The October matchup is just the third between the teams in New Orleans since 1997. It marks the first-ever matchup between the teams on Monday Night Football and the second prime time contest (Sunday Night Football on Oct. 7, 2012).

vs. New York Jets, Sun., Oct. 18, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — For the first time since 2014, Los Angeles will host the New York Jets. In that Oct. 5, 2014 bout, the Chargers posted the only shutout in series history, a 31-0 win that saw Antonio Gates catch a pair of touchdown passes for the 17th time in his career. The Bolts have an all-time record of 22-12-1 against the Jets, including wins in the last three matchups and five of the last six.

at Miami, Sun., Oct. 25, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles plays in Miami for the second time in as many seasons, the second time the Chargers play in South Florida in back-to-back years, with the only other time being the 2013 and '14 seasons. Last season, Los Angeles won 30-10 in September, the largest margin of victory for the Bolts in Miami and the largest in the series since registering a 25-point home win in 1993.

vs. Jacksonville, Sun., Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Week 8 matchup marks the 12th meeting in series history. The Bolts have won eight of the 11 previous matchups, including all four home games, eclipsing 30 points in each contest. Los Angeles won last season's bout in Jacksonville by 35 points behind the 100-yard rushing and 100-yard receiving effort from running back Austin Ekeler.

vs. Las Vegas, Sun., Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) — The Chargers have won 12 of the past 17 home contests against the Raiders, scoring 20-plus points in all but five of those matchups. Los Angeles continued that trend in 2018 with a 16-point home win in Week 5. The Chargers' 2,596 all-time regular-season points against the Raiders are the most against any team.

at Denver, Sun., Nov. 22, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — Along with a 14-point Los Angeles victory in the 2018 regular-season finale, the Bolts look to win in Denver for two out of three seasons for the first time since 2013. Eight of the last 10 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including four of them by less than seven points.

at Buffalo, Sun., Nov. 29, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — Winners of four-straight games against the Bills, Los Angeles visits Buffalo for the second time in three seasons. Over that four-game streak, the Chargers have picked off 10 Bills pass attempts. The Bolts are 11-5-1 in Buffalo, winning the last matchup in 2018, 31-20.

vs. New England, Sun., Dec. 6, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Week 13 matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. The former AFL foes have split the last four Chargers home games in the series. The Bolts defeated the Patriots for the 1963 AFL title in a 41-point rout that saw running back Keith Lincoln post pro football's lone postseason performance with 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards.

vs. Atlanta, Sun., Dec. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX) — In December, Los Angeles faces off with the Falcons for the 11th time in series history and the seventh time in California. In the most recent matchup in 2016, the Bolts went on the road to defeat the eventual NFC Champions by three points in an overtime affair that saw linebacker Denzel Perryman voted as Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week. Games between the teams have typically been close as seven of the 10 games in series history were decided by one score.

at Las Vegas, Thurs., Dec. 17, 5:20 p.m. PT (FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON) — Los Angeles will play the first game in its history in the state of Nevada, having won 11 of the past 16 games against the Raiders on the road. It's the second-straight year the Bolts matchup with the Raiders on Thursday Night Football and will mark the eighth such game between the teams.

vs. Denver, Sat., Dec. 26 or Sun., Dec. 27, Time TBD (TBD) — The Bolts holds a 34-26 regular-season home record against Denver. Los Angeles beat Denver at home in 2017, 21-0, marking the first time Denver was shutout since 1992. The Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 10 of the past 14 home contests against the Broncos, including three of the last four.

at Kansas City, Sun., Jan. 3, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers look to win in Kansas City for the second time in three seasons. Los Angeles' 14-point come-from-behind win in 2018 on Thursday Night Football was the team's largest second-half comeback at Kansas City since overcoming an 18-point deficit in December 2008. Six of the past 10 games at Arrowhead Stadium have been decided by seven or fewer points.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE NOTES…

Season Opener Notes — The Bolts open the season on the road against Cincinnati, the fourth time facing the Bengals ever in a season opener. The Chargers boast a 3-0 record in season openers against the Bengals, last winning a road game to open the 2002 season, 34-6. The Chargers have a 33-27 record in season openers, including a 16-18 mark when the season-opening contest is played on the road.

Season Finale Notes — Los Angeles closes the season at Kansas City, marking the 13th season finale against the Chiefs and the sixth to take place in Kansas City. The teams squared off in the season finale last year in Kansas City, where wide receiver Keenan Allen broke the single-season team record for receptions. The Bolts have closed the season on the road 25 times, going 9-16 in those games. Los Angeles has an all-time regular-season finale record of 30-30.