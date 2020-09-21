By the Numbers: Herbert Makes History in Debut

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
66
1954 was the last time a quarterback had a rushing score and passing touchdown in the first half of his NFL debut (Bob Clatterbuck, NY Giants.) Fast forward 66 years, and Justin Herbert became the first QB in NFL history to accomplish that feat since then. Herbert finished the day with 311 yards (fourth-most in a debut since the NFL-AFL merger,) a touchdown and an interception on 22-of-33 passing (66.7 pct.) for a 94.4 passer rating.
3
Herbert became the third player in NFL history joining Cam Newton (2011) and Otto Graham (1950) to have 300 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in a debut in NFL history.
93
The 93 rushing yards running back Austin Ekeler had on Sunday made him the fourth running back to reach 1,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards since the start of 2017.
4
With 95 receiving yards on six catches Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen passed Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson for fourth on the team's all-time receptions list (534.)