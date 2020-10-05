By the Numbers: Tyron Johnson's Team History in NFL Debut

53
Wide receiver Tyron Johnson was activated on Saturday, but he had a Sunday to remember after his first professional catch went 53 yards for a score. That was good for the longest-ever receiving score made by a Charger in his debut.
33
Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray has 33 total tackles through the first four games of his career which is a team record since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He notched 10 in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers which moved him above Derwin James (26, 2018) for the top spot in team annals.
78
Michael Davis' 78-yard pick-six in the first quarter was the 12th-longest pick six in team history, and the first since Desmond King's 42-yard pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks in Nov. 2018.
97
The Bolts' 97-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter was the longest drive the team's had since they went 99 yards against the Raiders in Dec. 2017. The drive was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown connection from Justin Herbert to Donald Parham Jr.