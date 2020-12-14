Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Adds to the Record Books

Dec 13, 2020 at 05:40 PM
121320_BTNATL_CMS

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

623

In Sunday's game, Keenan Allen set the record for the most receptions by a player in his first 100 games. He broke Antonio Brown's record of 622 in 100, by notching 623 in just 99.

8

With his score in the first quarter, Allen also tied his single-season career high in touchdown catches with eight.

25

Justin Herbert's two passing scores gave him 25 on the season. The touchdowns made him the fourth rookie in NFL history to throw 25-plus TDs.

Other QBs in Herbert's company?

Peyton Manning (26), Russell Wilson (26), and Baker Mayfield, who holds the rookie passing touchdown record with 27.

Photos: Falcons vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

A55I4023
1 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9335
2 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2358
3 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2332
4 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I3990
5 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I3993
6 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2400
7 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9389-2
8 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2507
9 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2484
10 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2404
11 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2459
12 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8541
13 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8535
14 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4173
15 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9426
16 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9435
17 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6904
18 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6961
19 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9479
20 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9613
21 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2626
22 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9587
23 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4258
24 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9806
25 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9786
26 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9766
27 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9777
28 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2725
29 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2748
30 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9962
31 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2868
32 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2898
33 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0061
34 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3025
35 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0072
36 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3035
37 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0086
38 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4374
39 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0155
40 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9940
41 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9878
42 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0189
43 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0182
44 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0179
45 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0210
46 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0386
47 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0380
48 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3138
49 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0279
50 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3231
51 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3239
52 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3368
53 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3399
54 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3484
55 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3546
56 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3577
57 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4709
58 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8576
59 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0398
60 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0467
61 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0510
62 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4432
63 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4523
64 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0632
65 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0641
66 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0648
67 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4750
68 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4842
69 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2564
70 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2586
71 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2621
72 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3673
73 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3743
74 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3709
75 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0582
76 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0722
77 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0740
78 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0755
79 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0805
80 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0847
81 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0854
82 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4917
83 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I4966
84 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0927
85 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1057
86 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1068
87 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1080
88 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1109
89 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3890
90 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1083
91 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1117
92 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1471
93 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4233
94 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1214
95 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1217
96 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4048
97 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7078
98 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7088
99 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3965
100 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I5205
101 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I5277
102 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I5238
103 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1504
104 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7198
105 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7305
106 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2748
107 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2745
108 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7207
109 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1163
110 / 111
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7316
111 / 111
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Joey Bosa's Career Day

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Continues Being Clutch

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 11 win over the New York Jets.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen No. 2 in Receptions in Team History

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Ties Charlie Joiner in Chargers Career Receptions

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan's Clutch on Third Down

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Has Longest Rush by a Chargers QB Since '88

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert's Monday Night Football Magic

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

By the Numbers: Tyron Johnson's Team History in NFL Debut

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Keeps Climbin'

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

By the Numbers: Herbert Makes History in Debut

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

By the Numbers: Chargers 39-6 Since 2000 When Posting A Plus-Two Turnover Margin 

The numbers you need to know from the Chargers' Week 1 game and win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising