By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Adds to the Record Books

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
623
In Sunday's game, Keenan Allen set the record for the most receptions by a player in his first 100 games. He broke Antonio Brown's record of 622 in 100, by notching 623 in just 99.
8
With his score in the first quarter, Allen also tied his single-season career high in touchdown catches with eight.
25
Justin Herbert's two passing scores gave him 25 on the season. The touchdowns made him the fourth rookie in NFL history to throw 25-plus TDs.
Other QBs in Herbert's company?
Peyton Manning (26), Russell Wilson (26), and Baker Mayfield, who holds the rookie passing touchdown record with 27.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.