By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Has Longest Rush by a Chargers QB Since '88

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
31
That was the yardage of the run Justin Herbert had in the first quarter of Sunday's game. It accounted for the longest rush by a Chargers QB since Mark Malone's gain of 36 in 1988. It's also the third-longest rush by a Chargers' QB, ranking just one yard shy of Hall of Famer Dan Fouts' 32-yard run in 1975.
-5
That was the total amount of passing yards the Chargers defense allowed in the first quarter against Jacksonville. With two sacks totaling five yards, they allowed the fourth-fewest net passing yards in an opening quarter in team history. They didn't allow a completion, which was the ninth time in team history that's happened.
5; 250
With his 347 yards on the day, Hebert became the second player in NFL history to begin his career with five-straight games of 250-plus passing yards next to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who did it in 10 consecutive games.
1,500; 100
On the season, Herbert has accrued 1,542 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. This makes him the first player since at least 1970 to record 1,500 yards and a passer rating over 100 through five career games.