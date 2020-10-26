Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Has Longest Rush by a Chargers QB Since '88

Oct 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM
102620_BTNJAX_CMS

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

31

That was the yardage of the run Justin Herbert had in the first quarter of Sunday's game. It accounted for the longest rush by a Chargers QB since Mark Malone's gain of 36 in 1988. It's also the third-longest rush by a Chargers' QB, ranking just one yard shy of Hall of Famer Dan Fouts' 32-yard run in 1975.

-5

That was the total amount of passing yards the Chargers defense allowed in the first quarter against Jacksonville. With two sacks totaling five yards, they allowed the fourth-fewest net passing yards in an opening quarter in team history. They didn't allow a completion, which was the ninth time in team history that's happened.

5; 250

With his 347 yards on the day, Hebert became the second player in NFL history to begin his career with five-straight games of 250-plus passing yards next to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who did it in 10 consecutive games.

1,500; 100

On the season, Herbert has accrued 1,542 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. This makes him the first player since at least 1970 to record 1,500 yards and a passer rating over 100 through five career games.

