By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Caps Off 2020 Season with New Records

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
396
With his touchdown pass to Donald Parham Jr. in the first quarter, Justin Herbert notched 380 pass completions which set a new record for most pass completions by a rookie in a single season. Herbert broke Carson Wentz's record of 379 set in 2016. He finished his 2020 campaign with 396 completions, the new benchmark.
22 Years, 299 Days
That age makes Herbert the youngest quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in a single season. He broke the record previously set last season by Lamar Jackson at 22 years, 339 days old.
36
A week after he set the record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history, Herbert set the record for the most total touchdowns by an NFL rookie in a single season on Sunday with 36; 31 passing and five rushing.
He broke Cam Newton's record of 32 set in 2011. His five rushing touchdowns are the most by a Chargers QB in a single season in franchise history.
107
With three tackles on the day, Kenneth Murray set a new franchise record in tackles by a Bolts rookie. He passed Derwin James' record of 105 and finished his 2020 campaign with 107 total.
Get Your 2021 Season Tickets! 🎟
Great seating options remain throughout SoFi Stadium, the greatest stadium ever built!