By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Continues Being Clutch

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 11 win over the New York Jets.
6
Sunday's game marked the sixth career game for Keenan Allen with 13-plus catches making the feat the most by a single player in NFL history. He also became the fifth player all-time to record multiple games with 15-plus catches.
600
Allen also tied the record for the fastest player to reach 600 career receptions in just 96 games. Antonio Brown is the only other player in NFL history to do it in 96 games. Allen finished Sunday with 16 catches tying the team record for catches in a single game.
5
Justin Herbert has five games with 3-plus touchdowns which is an all-time rookie record in NFL history. This extended his NFL record streak of games with multiple touchdown passes to seven.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium.