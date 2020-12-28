By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Breaks Rookie Passing Touchdowns Record

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos.
28
With his nine-yard touchdown to running back Austin Ekeler in the second quarter, Justin Herbert set a new record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history with 28. He broke Baker Mayfield's record that he tied last week.
4,000
Herbert also joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to top 4,000 passing yards through the first 14 starts of a career. He became the fourth rookie in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
15
Ekeler tied Hall of Famer and Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson for the most touchdown catches by a running back in team history with 15. He also is one of only four running backs since 1967 to eclipse that mark before the age of 26, but, he's the youngest undrafted running back to do so.
