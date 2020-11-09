Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Ties Charlie Joiner in Chargers Career Receptions

Nov 09, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

586

With his nine receptions, wide receiver Keenan Allen tied Hall of Fame wideout Charlie Joiner for the second-most receptions by a Charger in franchise history (586.) Allen reached the feat in 94 games.

26

Photos: Raiders vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Sunday also marked Allen's 26th 100-yard game. It was his third 100-yard game of the season and third career 100-yard game against the Raiders.

2,100

Justin Herbert is the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 2,100 yards through his first seven career starts. He ranks third on the list with 2,146 which puts him above Cam Newton (2,103) and below Patrick Mahomes (2,149.) Former Chargers QB Billy Volek holds the top spot accruing 2,305 yards during his first seven starts with the Titans.

