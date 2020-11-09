By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Ties Charlie Joiner in Chargers Career Receptions

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
586
With his nine receptions, wide receiver Keenan Allen tied Hall of Fame wideout Charlie Joiner for the second-most receptions by a Charger in franchise history (586.) Allen reached the feat in 94 games.
26
Sunday also marked Allen's 26th 100-yard game. It was his third 100-yard game of the season and third career 100-yard game against the Raiders.
2,100
Justin Herbert is the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 2,100 yards through his first seven career starts. He ranks third on the list with 2,146 which puts him above Cam Newton (2,103) and below Patrick Mahomes (2,149.) Former Chargers QB Billy Volek holds the top spot accruing 2,305 yards during his first seven starts with the Titans.