By the Numbers: Justin Herbert's Monday Night Football Magic

Oct 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

4

That was the amount of touchdown passes Justin Herbert threw in Week 5. They allotted for the most TD passes thrown by a rookie QB in Monday Night Football history. Herbert finished the game 20-of-34 for 264 yards and a 122.7 passer rating.

27.7

Remember the first touchdown pass of the night from Herbert to Keenan Allen? Frankly, with it being such a ridiculous throw and catch, how could you not? According to NextGen stats, the 17-yard score had a 27.7-percent chance of being completed. That was good for the second-most improbable touchdown of Week 5 thus far.

7

That's the place Joey Bosa has sole possession of on the Chargers' all-time sack leaders list. Bosa has 44.0 sacks since 2016 and the one he had on Drew Brees in Week 5 placed him above Shawne Merriman on the team's list. Defensive end Raylee Johnson has possession of sixth with 46.0 sacks.

5

Keenan Allen also moved up in team annals as he is the Bolts' No. 5 all-time receiver. His 6,761 receiving yards notched the spot for him. Next up on the list at No. 4 is former wideout Gary Garrison with 7,533.

