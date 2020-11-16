By the Numbers: Keenan Allen No. 2 in Receptions in Team History

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
589
With his receptions on Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen passed Hall of Fame wideout Charlie Joiner for sole possession of the second-most receptions in team history. Allen currently has 589. No. 1 on the list is Antonio Gates with 955.
16
It's been 16 years since the last Chargers player recorded two fumble recoveries in his first nine games with the team. Linebacker Nick Vigil recorded that feat in Sunday's game for the first time since Steve Foley did it in 2004.
6
Justin Herbert had three total touchdowns against the Dolphins, but his two passing TDs marked the sixth-consecutive game of his with multiple touchdown passes. This is the longest multi-touchdown streak by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.