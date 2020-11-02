By the Numbers: Keenan's Clutch on Third Down

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
103
Since 2017, no player has more receptions on third down than wide receiver Keenan Allen. On Sunday, Allen eclipsed 100 receptions on the money down to reach a league-high 103 topping Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones with 90.
210
That was the total amount of rushing yards the Bolts had in Sunday's game. It was the most since 2018 at Cleveland (246.) Running back Justin Jackson led the backs in rushing with 89 yards – a career-high.
4
Justin Herbert became the second rookie QB in NFL history (with Deshaun Watson) to record three-plus passing touchdowns for the fourth-straight game.