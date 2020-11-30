By the Numbers: Joey Bosa's Career Day

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.
47.5
With his three sacks on Sunday, defensive end Joey Bosa passed Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for the fifth-most sacks in Chargers team history with 47.5. Bosa is currently 1.5 sacks behind his teammate Melvin Ingram to tie him for fourth.
3.0
Bosa's 3.0 sacks were also a single-game career-high for the fifth-year defensive end.
He also became the first player to register 3.0 sacks, five QB hits, five tackles for loss, a passed defensed and a fumble recovery in a single game since TFLs began being tracked in 2008.
3rd
Since quarterback hits began being tracked 14 years ago in 2006, Bosa became the third player – with Justin Houston (2013) and James Harrison (2007) – to record 3.0 sacks, five QB hits, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a single game.